We were shown around the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland earlier this month, before anyone was housed in the vessel.

Take a look at our 53-second clip:

The barge was previously used for offshore energy workers, who used single occupancy rooms.

However, the 222 single-bed cabins have been refitted to become into twin rooms. Other rooms have become four- or six-bed dormitories.

The barge owner - Liverpool-based Bibby Marine - says the vessel can accommodate 506 people.

Catering facilities, quiet rooms, faith rooms, a TV lounge and space for games have survived the refit and a computer room has been created to enable asylum seekers to access the internet.