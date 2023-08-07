We were shown around the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland earlier this month, before anyone was housed in the vessel.
Take a look at our 53-second clip:
The barge was previously used for offshore energy workers, who used single occupancy rooms.
However, the 222 single-bed cabins have been refitted to become into twin rooms. Other rooms have become four- or six-bed dormitories.
The barge owner - Liverpool-based Bibby Marine - says the vessel can accommodate 506 people.
Catering facilities, quiet rooms, faith rooms, a TV lounge and space for games have survived the refit and a computer room has been created to enable asylum seekers to access the internet.
Why is the barge so controversial?
There has been considerable local opposition to the Bibby Stockholm barge, amid fears about the impact an eventual 500 asylum seekers will have on local services in Portland, including on healthcare, and also about the conditions for residents on board.
More than 50 national organisations and campaigners, including the Refugee Council, Asylum Matters and Refugee Action, called the government plan "cruel and inhumane".
They said the vessel was "entirely inappropriate" and would house traumatised migrants in "detention-like conditions".
It's worth pointing out there's no requirement for migrants to stay on board the Bibby Stockholm because they are not officially detained.
Dorset Police say they expect the barge to have no impact on local crime levels, and Dorset Council - while saying it had no choice but to accept the barge - says it can protect services thanks to an extra £1.7m government grant.
The Home Office says it will support the migrants' welfare with basic healthcare, organised activities and recreation.
Analysis
A long time coming - and not without controversy
Ione Wells
Political correspondent
This has been a long time coming.
The government's plan to house some asylum seekers on a barge has been delayed multiple times - including after more health and safety checks were needed.
Ministers hope this will help tackle the asylum backlog and reduce government spending on hotel accommodation.
But it's not without its political - and local - controversy.
The government has eyed other bases for barges and inland alternatives like former RAF bases.
Touted plans have often received a backlash from local MPs and residents.
The BBC understands that the first migrants have arrived on the Bibby Stockholm barge, with further arrivals expected today.
First asylum seekers to board barge off south coast
Dulcie Lee
Live reporter
The government is due to start boarding asylum seekers onto the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset shortly, as part of its plans to reduce the cost of asylum accommodation.
It’s the first time a barge has been used in this way in the UK, and ministers say it’ll be more cost-effective than using hotels - but critics have called it "cruel and inhumane".
The move-in date has been delayed several times, and local residents have raised objections - both worries about the asylum seekers’ welfare and the potential impact on local services.
The Home Office has repeatedly insisted the barge, which will house about 500 asylum seekers, meets all safety standards.
The BBC understands that the first migrants have arrived on the Bibby Stockholm barge, with further arrivals expected today.
Stick with us as we bring you the latest.