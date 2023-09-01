Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin are the two victims in this case.
Both aged 21, they died instantly after their Skoda Fabia smashed into a tree before it caught fire, according to pathology evidence during the trial.
Who are the killers?
All in all, seven people were convicted of either murder or manslaughter over their role in the deaths of 21-year-olds Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin:
Mahek Bukhari, 24 - murder
Ansreen Bukhari, 46 - murder
Rekan Karwan, 29 - murder
Raees Jamal, 23 - murder
Natasha Akhtar, 23 - manslaughter
Ameer Jamal, 28 - manslaughter
Sanaf Gulamustafa, 23 - manslaughter
Co-accused Mohammed Patel was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter.
Decision to ram vehicle was spontaneous - defence lawyer
Sophie Evans, mitigating for Rekan Karwan who was convicted of murder, said he had been seeking to act as a mediator and added he had not been told the whole truth by TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari.
She said the decision to ram the vehicle was taken spontaneously, rather than being pre-planned.
Karwan, aged 29, had moved from Iraq at the age of 11 and set up his own car garage, she said, adding he also worked a second job with Amazon to support his family, while living a law-abiding life before this offence with no previous convictions for violence.
What's happening now?
The court hearing has resumed after breaking for lunch.
Barristers representing the defendants are now addressing the judge in turn as part of what's called mitigation.
A mitigating circumstance is something that may reduce your sentence, such as having problems in your personal life that have affected your behaviour.
Once mitigation has finished for each defendant, the judge will hand down the sentences.
Victims' car split in two and caught fire after being rammed off road
Let's recap a few of the details from the case. Married mother Ansreen Bukhari, 46, had been having an affair with Saqib Hussain, 21, but the relationship turned sour when she ended it.
The court heard Hussain, who was “begging her” to continue the relationship, had threatened to send sexually explicit material of her to her husband and son.
After being lured to meet Ansreen and her daughter Mahek Bukhari in a Tesco car park in Hamilton, Leicester, on the pretence he would be given back £3,000 he said he had spent during their affair, Hussain and friend Hashim Ijazuddin were chased by two cars.
The men, driving in a Skoda, were pursued in the early hours of 11 February 2022. In a 999 call to police made by front-seat passenger Hussain moments before his death, he said their car was being "rammed off” the A46 dual carriageway by balaclava-wearing assailants in two pursuing cars.
In the call, played to the jury during the trial, a distressed Hussain could be heard saying: "They're trying to kill me, I'm going to die… please sir, I just need help.
"They're hitting the back of the car, really fast… please I'm begging you. I'm going to die."
A scream was heard on the line before the call abruptly ended.
'I've never felt pain like this, my son was innocent'
Later this morning we heard from Hashim Ijazuddin's father, who described the “heart-wrenching moment” they found out his son had been killed.
Ijazuddin had driven his friend Saqib Hussain to meet their killers as a favour.
"My son, he was like a superstar,” Sikander Hayat said. “It was virtually impossible for me to write this, so someone has written it for me.
"My family have been living in a nightmare. We will never be as happy and care-free as we once were.
“I have never felt pain like this. He wore many hats and touched many lives. His short life was torn away in the most brutal way possible.
Turning to the dock, Sikander added: “Hashim was innocent, totally innocent.”
He didn't deserve to come home in a body bag - Hussain's family
Earlier this morning, we heard some powerful victim impact statements which were read out in court.
First, we heard from Saqib Hussain's family via the prosecuting barrister, who said they were "scarred for life".
“As parents, we now live our own life sentence for losing our son,” prosecutor Patrick Upward KC told the court on behalf of the family.
"He will never get to see his nieces and nephews or his siblings get married.
"He did not deserve to die or come back home in a body bag after being in a morgue for two weeks."
£3,000 and an affair: What led up to the crash?
The killings happened after Saqib Hussain threatened to use sexually explicit material to expose a long-running affair he and Ansreen Bukhari had been having.
Prosecutors told the trial he had been "lured" into meeting his killers on the pretence he would be given back £3,000 he said he had spent on taking his lover out.
Hussain was driven to the supposed meeting in a Tesco carpark in Leicester by his friend and fellow victim Hashim Ijazuddin as a favour.
But, instead the pair were ambushed and then chased by two cars before the fatal crash.
TikToker and mother to be sentenced for murders
Dulcie Lee
Live reporter
A TikTok influencer and her mother will soon be sentenced for murdering two men during a high-speed car chase.
Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin were killed when their car “split in two” after it was deliberately rammed off the A46 near Leicester.
Last month, content creator Mahek Bukhari, 24, and her mother Ansreen Bukhari, 46, were found guilty of two counts of murder.
The court heard Mahek "set a trap" for Hussain on the night he died, after he threatened to use sexually explicit material to expose an affair he had with her mother Ansreen.
Rekhan Karwan, 29, and Raees Jamal, 23, were also found guilty of two counts of murder – while Natasha Akhtar, 23, Ameer Jamal, 28, and Sanaf Gulamustafa, 23, were all found not guilty of murder, but guilty of two counts of manslaughter.
Stay with us as our team at court bring you their sentences and the judge’s comments.
