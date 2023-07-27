How did a handcuffed man get a gun into a custody centre?
This was the perhaps the central question of the case.
Murderer De Zoysa was stopped just after 01:30 BST on 25 September 2020 in Norbury, South London, by PC Rich Davey and PC Samantha Still
In a holster hidden under his left arm, he carried an antique Colt revolver - which was legal at the time because of the obsolete bullets it took. The gun was loaded with homemade ammunition, and he was carrying seven more rounds in a black pouch in his breast pocket
Realising he was going to be searched by the police officers, De Zoysa told the officers he was carrying 3g of cannabis. He was handcuffed, and PC Davey found the bullets
The two officers checked his bag, waistband and frisked his legs - but somehow they missed the gun in the holster under his arm
They did not have a metal detector with them in the police car
During the journey to a custody centre in Croydon in the back of a police van, De Zoysa is believed to have moved the gun from the holster to his hands, which were still cuffed behind his back
There was no metal detector at the entrance to the custody area at the station
Keen sportsman was just months from retirement age
PA Media
Sgt Ratana joined London's Met Police in 1991, having moved to the UK from New Zealand two years prior.
A year later, he found himself just 300m from an IRA bomb that exploded outside 10 Downing Street.
Sgt Ratana was also a keen tennis player, earning the men’s doubles title at the Police Athletic Association championships in 2000.
He also led rugby teams in Worthing and was a coach at East Grinstead Rugby Club, where he has been remembered with a statue.
When he was fatally shot aged 54, Sgt Ratana was just months away from retirement age and was due to marry his partner Su Bushby, who he had been with for five years.
Murderer of Sgt Matiu Ratana to be sentenced
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
Good morning – you join us for the sentencing of the man who murdered Met Police officer Sgt Matt Ratana.
Louis De Zoysa fatally shot Ratana, 54, in the chest on 25 September 2020 with an antique gun he’d smuggled into a custody centre in Croydon, South London.
He managed to discharge the weapon despite being handcuffed. Sgt Ratana was a keen sportsman just months away from retirement age.
De Zoysa claimed diminished responsibility – but a jury ruled that he acted deliberately.
He’s listed to appear before Mr Justice Johnson at Northampton Crown Court at 10:00 this morning.
Televised sentencing remarks are a relatively new thing in England and Wales, and you’ll be able to stream them live at the top of this page.
Our correspondent Daniel Sandford will be following events in court - and my colleagues and I are coordinating coverage in the London newsroom.
