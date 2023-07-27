PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Sgt Ratana joined London's Met Police in 1991, having moved to the UK from New Zealand two years prior.

A year later, he found himself just 300m from an IRA bomb that exploded outside 10 Downing Street.

Sgt Ratana was also a keen tennis player, earning the men’s doubles title at the Police Athletic Association championships in 2000.

He also led rugby teams in Worthing and was a coach at East Grinstead Rugby Club, where he has been remembered with a statue.

When he was fatally shot aged 54, Sgt Ratana was just months away from retirement age and was due to marry his partner Su Bushby, who he had been with for five years.