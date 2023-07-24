George Alagiah presenting in the BBC News studio
Tributes paid to late BBC journalist George Alagiah

  1. Tributes pour in for George

    Jack Burgess

    BBC News Live reporter

    George Alagiah
    Welcome to our live coverage as tributes are paid to BBC presenter George Alagiah - who sadly died this morning aged 67, nine years after being diagnosed with cancer.

    BBC colleagues and journalists from across the world are marking the veteran broadcaster’s death with dedications to his life and work.

    I'm here with my colleagues Emily Atkinson, James Fitzgerald and Dulcie Lee in the BBC New Broadcasting House newsroom.

    We'll bring you the latest as tributes pour in for George.

