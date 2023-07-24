BBC Copyright: BBC

Welcome to our live coverage as tributes are paid to BBC presenter George Alagiah - who sadly died this morning aged 67, nine years after being diagnosed with cancer.

BBC colleagues and journalists from across the world are marking the veteran broadcaster’s death with dedications to his life and work.

I'm here with my colleagues Emily Atkinson, James Fitzgerald and Dulcie Lee in the BBC New Broadcasting House newsroom.

We'll bring you the latest as tributes pour in for George.