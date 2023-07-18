Covid inquiry hears from bereaved family groups around the UK

BBC Copyright: BBC

Matthew Fowler says his father started showing symptoms of Covid around 18 or 19 March in 2020.

He says he "tried not to make a fuss" initially but he was taken into hospital where he tested positive for Covid.

Eventually his condition "swan-dived" and he was intubated and then the hospital staff fought daily for him, he says.

Fowler says: "Sadly dad didn't make it."

He tells the inquiry his father died on 13 April.