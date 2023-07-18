Covid inquiry hears from bereaved family groups around the UK

Matthew Fowler says his father started showing symptoms of Covid around 18 or 19 March in 2020.
He says he "tried not to make a fuss" initially but he was taken into hospital where he tested positive for Covid.
Eventually his condition "swan-dived" and he was intubated and then the hospital staff fought daily for him, he says.
Fowler says: "Sadly dad didn't make it."
He tells the inquiry his father died on 13 April.
Upsetting accounts to follow
Some of the stories you hear today from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice groups today might be upsetting.
Baroness Heather Hallett reminded Matthew Fowler to take a break at any time.
Our BBC Action Line where you can seek help and support can be found here.
Ian Fowler was an active man, his son says
Matthew Fowler is telling the Covid Inquiry about his father, Ian.
He says his father was a very practical and hardworking individual, who was able to progress both at Jaguar and Land Rover in his career. Fowler says he is following in his father's footsteps himself.
Fowler says that towards the end of his father's career he took voluntary redundancy in 2019.
Asked about his father's health, Fowler says he played many sports including football and cricket and maintained an active lifestyle throughout his 30s and 40s and continued to be an active individual towards the end of his life.
Covid inquiry session begins
Proceedings are getting under way and we will begin hearing evidence from those representing Covid bereaved families.
Matt Fowler, co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, is first up.
Stay with us as we bring you coverage from the hearing in London and you can watch a live stream by clicking the play button at the top of our page.
Who is Matthew Fowler?
Matthew Fowler is the first person we'll be hearing from today.
He lost his father, Ian, to Covid in April 2020 and went on to co-found the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, with the aim of campaigning for lessons to be learned from the pandemic.
Fowler's father contracted the disease a month before he died, before the country went into lockdown.
Fowler will soon give evidence to the inquiry on behalf of Covid bereaved families.
What is a public inquiry?
The public inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing.
It was launched by Boris Johnson in May 2021 and it will cover decision-making in Westminster and the devolved administrations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
You might be wondering what the overall aim of a public inquiry is?
Well, it aims to respond to "public concern" about events. Any inquiry has the power to make people appear as witnesses, and to provide evidence. Inquiries are expected to publish conclusions and may make recommendations.
This inquiry is being chaired by former judge and crossbench peer Baroness Heather Hallett.
During today's public hearing we'll be hearing from those representing Covid-19 bereaved families across the four nations of the United Kingdom.
From about 10:00 this morning, we'll hear from Matt Fowler, co-founder of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.
Also giving evidence will be Brenda Doherty, who represents Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice in Northern Ireland.
Anna-Louise Marsh-Rees will give evidence on behalf of the group in Wales, and Jane Morrison will represent Scottish Covid Bereaved.
Good morning
Andrew Humphrey
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage, as we prepare to hear from those representing Covid-19 bereaved families from across the four nations of the UK.
It is the last day of evidence provided to the UK Covid-19 inquiry as part of its resilience and preparedness module, which began on 13 June. The inquiry is split into different modules, the next one will look into core UK decision making and political governance.
Chaired by former judge and crossbench peer Baroness Heather Hallett, the inquiry is about learning lessons. No-one will be found guilty or innocent.
We'll be bringing you the latest from the inquiry alongside analysis from our correspondents. You can watch a stream of proceedings at the top of the page from 10:00 BST.
Live Reporting
Edited by Andrew Humphrey
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
'Sadly dad didn't make it'
Matthew Fowler says his father started showing symptoms of Covid around 18 or 19 March in 2020.
He says he "tried not to make a fuss" initially but he was taken into hospital where he tested positive for Covid.
Eventually his condition "swan-dived" and he was intubated and then the hospital staff fought daily for him, he says.
Fowler says: "Sadly dad didn't make it."
He tells the inquiry his father died on 13 April.
Upsetting accounts to follow
Some of the stories you hear today from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice groups today might be upsetting.
Baroness Heather Hallett reminded Matthew Fowler to take a break at any time.
Our BBC Action Line where you can seek help and support can be found here.
Ian Fowler was an active man, his son says
Matthew Fowler is telling the Covid Inquiry about his father, Ian.
He says his father was a very practical and hardworking individual, who was able to progress both at Jaguar and Land Rover in his career. Fowler says he is following in his father's footsteps himself.
Fowler says that towards the end of his father's career he took voluntary redundancy in 2019.
Asked about his father's health, Fowler says he played many sports including football and cricket and maintained an active lifestyle throughout his 30s and 40s and continued to be an active individual towards the end of his life.
Covid inquiry session begins
Proceedings are getting under way and we will begin hearing evidence from those representing Covid bereaved families.
Matt Fowler, co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, is first up.
Stay with us as we bring you coverage from the hearing in London and you can watch a live stream by clicking the play button at the top of our page.
Who is Matthew Fowler?
Matthew Fowler is the first person we'll be hearing from today.
He lost his father, Ian, to Covid in April 2020 and went on to co-found the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, with the aim of campaigning for lessons to be learned from the pandemic.
Fowler's father contracted the disease a month before he died, before the country went into lockdown.
He has been campaigning since 2020 and went on to paint the first heart on the National Covid Memorial Wall opposite the Houses of Parliament in 2021. Back in March he said the memorial wall should become a permanent tribute to lives lost in the pandemic.
Fowler will soon give evidence to the inquiry on behalf of Covid bereaved families.
What is a public inquiry?
The public inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing.
It was launched by Boris Johnson in May 2021 and it will cover decision-making in Westminster and the devolved administrations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
You might be wondering what the overall aim of a public inquiry is?
Well, it aims to respond to "public concern" about events. Any inquiry has the power to make people appear as witnesses, and to provide evidence. Inquiries are expected to publish conclusions and may make recommendations.
This inquiry is being chaired by former judge and crossbench peer Baroness Heather Hallett.
You can read more about the inquiry process here.
Who will we hear from today?
During today's public hearing we'll be hearing from those representing Covid-19 bereaved families across the four nations of the United Kingdom.
From about 10:00 this morning, we'll hear from Matt Fowler, co-founder of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.
Also giving evidence will be Brenda Doherty, who represents Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice in Northern Ireland.
Anna-Louise Marsh-Rees will give evidence on behalf of the group in Wales, and Jane Morrison will represent Scottish Covid Bereaved.
Good morning
Andrew Humphrey
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage, as we prepare to hear from those representing Covid-19 bereaved families from across the four nations of the UK.
It is the last day of evidence provided to the UK Covid-19 inquiry as part of its resilience and preparedness module, which began on 13 June. The inquiry is split into different modules, the next one will look into core UK decision making and political governance.
Chaired by former judge and crossbench peer Baroness Heather Hallett, the inquiry is about learning lessons. No-one will be found guilty or innocent.
We'll be bringing you the latest from the inquiry alongside analysis from our correspondents. You can watch a stream of proceedings at the top of the page from 10:00 BST.