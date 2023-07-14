Hello, you’re joining us as Kevin Spacey faces cross-examination from the prosecution at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The US actor stands accused of 12 sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013, all of which he denies. The accusers are entitled to lifelong anonymity under the law.

Yesterday, Spacey began giving evidence from the witness box for the first time in this trial. We’ll bring you a recap of what was said shortly.

It’s myself and George Wright guiding you through the latest this morning, along with colleagues inside the court. Stay tuned.