Kevin Spacey faces prosecution questions at sex offences trial
With Helena Wilkinson, Charley Adams and Frankie McCamley reporting from Southwark Crown Court
three counts of indecent assault
seven counts of sexual assault
one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent
one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent
He told a jury at Southwark Crown Court, London, that the allegations against him are either "madness", "make no logical sense", or are a "stab in the back"
The 63-year-old said he is a "big flirt" and described his encounters with two of the alleged victims as "comfortable" or "relaxed", while insisting "nothing happened" with a third
Accused of grabbing one of the complainants so hard that he nearly drove the pair off the road, Spacey said this incident “never happened” - adding: “I was not on a suicide mission"
He also said an aspiring actor's claims that he drugged him and performed a sex act on him while he was asleep in his flat were false, saying the pair had shared an "intimate moment"
Spacey also spoke about his decision to come out as gay, saying he had been pressured to do so, and claimed he had lost out on work and money since the allegations were first made against him
What Spacey is accused of
The Hollywood actor faces charges of 12 allegations of sexual offences. These include:
The allegations date from between 2001-2013.
As we've been reporting, Spacey denies all the charges.
What did we hear yesterday?
Kevin Spacey’s first day of giving evidence in this trial concluded yesterday. Here’s a round-up of some of the points he made to his own lawyer, Patrick Gibbs KC.
Today the prosecution will cross-examine the actor.
Welcome
Sam Hancock
Live reporter
Hello, you’re joining us as Kevin Spacey faces cross-examination from the prosecution at Southwark Crown Court in London.
The US actor stands accused of 12 sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013, all of which he denies. The accusers are entitled to lifelong anonymity under the law.
Yesterday, Spacey began giving evidence from the witness box for the first time in this trial. We’ll bring you a recap of what was said shortly.
It’s myself and George Wright guiding you through the latest this morning, along with colleagues inside the court. Stay tuned.