Nurse Lucy Letby guilty of murdering seven babies

Lucy Letby was not in court today - there were two dock officers
in the dock without her. Her parents were not there either.
The babies’ parents were in the public gallery and all legal teams
were assembled.
Who were the babies Letby killed?
Court restrictions prevent us from
naming the babies or giving any details that would identify them.
However, we can report that of
the seven killed, five were boys and two were girls. Two of the boys were
brothers from a set of triplets.
Gasps from families in court as trial ends
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
There were gasps in court from the babies' families.
Some jurors also appeared upset as they were discharged from service.
The prosecution have indicated that they want 28 days to consider whether to seek a retrial on the six undecided counts (which relate to four babies). They have until 15 September to make this decision.
Post update
Letby was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder and the jury could not reach verdicts on six charges of attempted murder.
The jurors deliberated for 110 hours, 26 minutes.
Letby also guilty of attempting to murder another six babies
Letby has also been found
guilty of attempting to murder six babies in the hospital’s neonatal unit, with
methods including deliberately injecting
them with air, overfeeding them and poisoning them with insulin.
Letby, aged
33, faced 22 charges in total.
BreakingLucy Letby guilty of murdering seven babies
Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of
murdering seven babies, making her the UK's most prolific killer of babies in
modern times.
She killed the babies by injecting
them with air between June 2015 and June
2016, when she was working at the Countess
of Chester Hospital.
Judith Moritz is reporting from Manchester Crown
Court.
