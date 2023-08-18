Lucy Letby
Live

Nurse Lucy Letby guilty of murdering seven babies

preview
56,130
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Owen Amos

All times stated are UK

  1. Letby not in court

    Lucy Letby was not in court today - there were two dock officers in the dock without her. Her parents were not there either.

    The babies’ parents were in the public gallery and all legal teams were assembled.

  2. Who were the babies Letby killed?

    Court restrictions prevent us from naming the babies or giving any details that would identify them.

    However, we can report that of the seven killed, five were boys and two were girls. Two of the boys were brothers from a set of triplets.

  3. Gasps from families in court as trial ends

    Judith Moritz

    Inside the courtroom

    There were gasps in court from the babies' families.

    Some jurors also appeared upset as they were discharged from service.

    The prosecution have indicated that they want 28 days to consider whether to seek a retrial on the six undecided counts (which relate to four babies). They have until 15 September to make this decision.

  4. Post update

    Letby was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder and the jury could not reach verdicts on six charges of attempted murder.

    The jurors deliberated for 110 hours, 26 minutes.

  5. Letby also guilty of attempting to murder another six babies

    Letby has also been found guilty of attempting to murder six babies in the hospital’s neonatal unit, with methods including deliberately injecting them with air, overfeeding them and poisoning them with insulin.

    Letby, aged 33, faced 22 charges in total.

  6. BreakingLucy Letby guilty of murdering seven babies

    Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies, making her the UK's most prolific killer of babies in modern times.

    She killed the babies by injecting them with air between June 2015 and June 2016, when she was working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

    Judith Moritz is reporting from Manchester Crown Court.

    Stay with us for live updates.

Back to top