Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill was deputy first minister of Northern Ireland when the pandemic hit – having taken up the post two months earlier.

Due to the system of government in Northern Ireland she held equal powers to the first minister at the time, Arlene Foster.

In March 2020 – before full lockdown – she contradicted the policy outlined by Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Education Minister Peter Weir, who said that schools would close at some point but would not set a date.

O’Neill called for them to close immediately.

But in May 2020 O’Neill and Foster told Sky News they had been brought closer together by working closely on the response to the pandemic.

However O’Neill was widely criticised the following month when she attended the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey with hundreds of other mourners, at a time when coronavirus regulations stated a maximum of 30 people were allowed to gather together outdoors.

She insisted she worked within the guidelines, but later acknowledged Stormont's public health messaging was "undermined" by the controversy.

She served as deputy first minister until February 2022 when the DUP collapsed the devolved institutions at Stormont in protest against post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland.

Between 2016 and 2017 she was Stormont's health minister.