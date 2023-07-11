BBC presenter row continues as lawyer for young person disputes claims

Friday 19 May: The young person's family complain to the BBC about one of its presenters, according to the Sun newspaper
Thursday 6 July: Allegations "of a different nature" are put to the BBC, according to Director-General Tim Davie
Friday 7 July: The Sun publishes claims that a BBC presenter paid a young person £35,000 for sexually explicit photos
Saturday 8 July: The Sun on Sunday publishes more details of the presenter's alleged actions
Sunday 9 July: The BBC confirms a presenter has been suspended and the corporation is in touch with police - with the Met confirming an "initial contact" has been received
The Sun publishes more revelations claiming the presenter made "panicked calls" to the young person, and reports that the family are upset with the BBC's response to the allegations
Monday 10 July: Representatives from the BBC meet detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command. The force says it is "assessing" information from the BBC, but there is "no investigation at this time"
A lawyer representing the young person sends a letter to the BBC in which they say the claims made by the mother are "rubbish" and "nothing inappropriate" took place
The Sun issues a response, saying it has seen evidence to back the mother's claims. It later publishes a new story where it reports the young person's family "stand by" their account
What are the papers saying?
Tuesday's front pages are dominated by questions over the
validity of the allegations surrounding the unnamed BBC presenter.
The
i and the Mirror among the newspapers leading with stories on the remarks from
the young person’s lawyer, who says the claims made in the Sun’s story by the
young person’s mother are "totally wrong".
The Sun - which broke the story last week -
quotes the family as saying that they only spoke out to help save their
"vulnerable, addict child".
The Times reports that the story took a
"new twist" after the lawyer acting for the young person said
"nothing unlawful" had taken place.
Director-general to face questions about presenter claims
BBC director-general Tim Davie is likely to face questions about the BBC presenter claims in a scheduled media appearance today.
The suspension of the unnamed presenter is likely to dominate the briefing on the BBC's annual performance.
The BBC is also due to publish its annual report today, which was in the diary before these allegations became public.
Read more on this story here.
Watch: What's next in BBC presenter claims... in 50 seconds
The BBC still has many questions to answer after lawyers representing the young person at the centre of the allegations disputed the mother’s account.
David Sillito, the BBC's Media and Arts Correspondent, explains what we know - and what we don't.
The timeline of key events so far
To get a sense of how this situation has unfolded, here's an updated timeline of the key events so far:
Director-general due before reporters
The BBC is due to publish its annual report today, which was in the diary before these allegations became public.
These reports are an assessment of the BBC’s performance over the last 12 months.
Director-General Tim Davie traditionally hosts a press conference, which is likely to be dominated by this story this year.
Davie said in an email to staff on Sunday that the corporation took the claims "incredibly seriously".
Read our story in full.
Good morning
Welcome to today's coverage of the latest events as a BBC presenter faces allegations of paying a young person thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos.
Officers from the Metropolitan Police are working to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence but say there is "no investigation at this time".
And on Monday evening, a lawyer representing the young person at the centre of the allegations disputed their mother’s account of events.
The male presenter has been suspended and the BBC says it is working to "establish the facts".
The corporation has also said it takes any allegations very seriously and has "processes in place to proactively deal with them".
We will be bringing you all the latest on this story over the course of the day - so stay with us.