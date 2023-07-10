Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed at Tewkesbury School

BreakingMale member of staff taken to hospital - headteacher
In a statement, the school's headteacher Kathleen McGillycuddy says: "We appreciate that this morning has been a worrying time for all associated with Tewkesbury Academy. We are writing to reassure you that all pupils remain safe and well.
"We were alerted shortly before 9am this morning to reports of a serious incident which left a male member of staff in need of hospital treatment.
"The school was locked down and police were called immediately when we became aware of this incident. We have since been taking advice from the police on when and how to share updates with you.
"In the last few minutes police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with this incident. In conjunction with police advice the lockdown remains in place as a precaution. We hope to be able to provide a further update once cleared by police in the near future.
"Thank you for patience and understanding at this difficult time."
Shocking, sad and worrying incident - local MP
Tewkesbury MP Laurence Robertson tells the BBC the school incident is "very shocking, very sad and worrying incident. My heart goes
out to everyone who is involved."
He adds: "Weapons have no place in a school or society... Tewkesbury is a very peaceful area, it’s law abiding."
"This is
a very big shock," he continues, adding that the school where the stabbing happened is "very well-known. They carry out extraordinary work.
This is such a surprise."
Education secretary 'deeply concerned'
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan says she is "deeply concerned" by the reports.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and remain hugely grateful to the emergency services who are currently on the scene," she says.
"My department is on hand to support the school as the situation unfolds."
One patient taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital
We have just recived a statement from the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.
Paramedics were called at 09:08hrs, it said.
Three "double-crewed land ambulances and two operations officers" were sent to the scene.
"We conveyed one patient by land to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital," it added.
The hospital is around 12 miles from the school.
Parents wait for answers
Edward Rowe
Reporting from Tewkesbury School
I'm at Dobbie's car park where parents of children from Tewkesbury School are waiting for an update.
There's about half a dozen police here and more than 100 family and loved ones waiting to hear if their children will be allowed out of the school, which is currently in lockdown.
Police are advising parents or carers of pupils at Tewkesbury School to go to the car park.
Police cars and ambulances at the scene
Edward Rowe
Reporting from Tewkesbury School
I'm on Ashchurch Road just outside Tewkesbury School.
There is a steady stream of traffic coming across the school and looking at what is going on inside.
A lot of police cars are outside at the moment, and there are a few ambulances as well.
Lots of parents are on the road outside the school.
It's not clear if pupils are still in the school - but overhearing snippets of conversations and talking to people, it seems there are still people inside.
Primary school also locked down
Teachers at the nearby Tirlebrook Primary School say they have also enforced a lockdown.
"An incident has occurred this morning at Tewkesbury Academy and we have been advised by Tewkesbury Police to put in place a lock down," they said on Facebook.
"We have a police presence at school and are being fully supported at this time. We would like to reassure all families that children at Tirlebrook and Little Oaks are safe and well.
"We must ask that families do not come to school during this time as this could compromise the police operation currently underway and also compromise the safety of the children.
"During this situation all school staff will be supporting the children and liaising with the police so we would ask that you do not attempt to communicate with the school office.
"We thank you all for your support and will update you as soon as possible when we know more."
Gloucestershire Police statement in full
An adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident at Tewkesbury School
We were called around 9.10am today (Monday) with a report a pupil had stabbed a teacher
A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of the incident at Tewkesbury School in Gloucestershire, where an adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound.
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
An adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident at Tewkesbury School
-
We were called around 9.10am today (Monday) with a report a pupil had stabbed a teacher
-
A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident
Edward Rowe
Edward Rowe
The school is in lockdown.
We'll bring you the latest updates here.