Hello, you join us as an unnamed BBC presenter faces allegations of paying a teenager thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos. The allegations, first reported by the Sun on Friday , are that the presenter paid £35,000 for the photos over a three-year period. Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has held urgent talks with the BBC’s director general Tim Davie, and says he assured her the BBC is investigating“swiftly and sensitively”. The BBC has said it takes any allegations very seriously and has "processes in place to proactively deal with them". Stay with us as we bring you live updates.
Edited by Heather Sharp
Heather Sharp
