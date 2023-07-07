"My focus is to stop another Elle Edwards, another Ashley Dale, another Olivia Pratt-Korbel and if I can be part of something that helps stop these kids doing these horrendous crimes, then I'll do all I can."
He added: "The most powerful thing we have is the sense of community, it's still there in these places."
I think a lot of people maybe are afraid because they're intimidated by these gangs who are hanging around, but if we stick together, we're going to win every time."
Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell said there had been a "huge amount of work done" to crackdown on criminal groups but argued more cash was needed to help fight gun violence.
Watch: Elle’s killer is a coward, father says
Speaking to the media after the trial, Elle Edwards’s father accused Connor Chapman of being a “coward” for refusing to look at him once during the three-and-a-half week trial.
“We've been through hell,” Tim Edwards said, adding “it's the worst day, but the best of the worst days”.
You can watch his remarks below.
The Edwards family has arrived
Nick Garnett
Reporting from Liverpool Crown Court
Elle Edwards’ family has arrived at Liverpool Crown Court to hear the sentencing of Connor Chapman and Thomas Waring who were convicted yesterday.
The moment Chapman was found guilty
Nick Garnett
Reporting from Liverpool Crown Court
When a jury is deliberating its verdicts, everyone has to leave the court.
I saw the court usher come out and I was up like a flash.
This was a tell-tale sign. “Verdicts?” I asked.
“Yes,” she whispered.
As the court was reconvened the judge, Mr Justice Goose, turned to the families and told them they were to stay quiet as verdicts were read out.
The foreperson of the jury was asked if they’d reached verdicts on which all of them were agreed. They had.
Tim Edwards, Elle’s father, dropped his head and pinched the top of his nose.
He knew tears were coming.
He was sitting in the public gallery two metres away from me.
The first verdict to be read out was for the charge of murder. The jury delivered its verdict. Guilty.
He couldn’t help it.
“Yesssssss.”
The jury delivered the rest of the verdicts.
The trial had lasted three and a half weeks, the jury had taken just three and a half hours (including a break for lunch) to find the two men guilty of everything they were accused of.
Take them down,” said Justice Goose to the prison officers in the dock.
Chapman who, throughout the trial, had skulked in the far corner in an effort to avoid the stare of Tim Edwards in the public gallery, sloped out, silent.
“Coward,” called Edwards after him, quietly.
Watch: Pub attack caught on CCTV
Footage showing the moment Connor Chapman shot at a crowd outside a pub on Christmas Eve - killing Elle Edwards and injuring five others - has been released by police.
As we mentioned below, the attack shortly before midnight on 24 December 2022 was the culmination of a gang feud. Edwards was an innocent bystander.
What happened to Elle Edwards?
Family handoutCopyright: Family handout
Elle Edwards was an innocent bystander when Connor Chapman opened fire with a sub-machine gun on Christmas Eve last year.
Chapman, who was targeting two men as part of an ongoing gang feud, shot the 26-year-old beautician twice in the head outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral.
Edwards was enjoying a night out with friends and smoking a cigarette outside the pub when she was murdered.
The two intended victims, who were standing near Edwards at the time, were also injured - alongside three other people unconnected to the feud.
Chapman lay in wait outside the pub in a stolen Mercedes for almost three hours before firing the weapon, which was capable of firing 15 rounds a second.
He was tried alongside an associate, Thomas Waring, who was convicted of possession of a prohibited firearm and assisting an offender, after helping Chapman to burn out and destroy the car.
Elle Edwards’ killer to be sentenced
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
Thanks for joining our live coverage of the sentencing of Connor Chapman for murder. He was found guilty yesterday of shooting 26-year-old beautician Elle Edwards outside a Wirral pub on Christmas Eve last year.
He'll be sentenced alongside Thomas Waring, who was convicted at the same trial of assisting Chapman to destroy evidence.
The sentencing remarks by the judge, Mr Justice Goose, can now be broadcast live following a relatively recent change to the law. You'll be able to stream those remarks on this page - and we’ll also bring you text updates from our reporters at Liverpool Crown Court and our team in the London newsroom.
