Elle Edwards’ father Tim - who we mentioned in our last post - says his mission is now to stop gun violence on Merseyside.

Tim Edwards said he wanted to do "all I can" to stop the cycle of gun violence in the area.

Last year also saw the fatal shootings of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Ashley Dale and Sam Rimmer.

"We need to be doing something now," he said.

"My focus is to stop another Elle Edwards, another Ashley Dale, another Olivia Pratt-Korbel and if I can be part of something that helps stop these kids doing these horrendous crimes, then I'll do all I can."

He added: "The most powerful thing we have is the sense of community, it's still there in these places."

I think a lot of people maybe are afraid because they're intimidated by these gangs who are hanging around, but if we stick together, we're going to win every time."

Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell said there had been a "huge amount of work done" to crackdown on criminal groups but argued more cash was needed to help fight gun violence.