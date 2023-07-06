Pictures from Camp Road in south-west London are beginning to arrive now.
Police have cordoned off the area and a major incident has been declared.
Local MP Stephen Hammond 'very concerned'
Local MP Stephen Hammond has tweeted that he is“very concerned” to hear about the incident.
“A major incident has been declared and I know all emergency services are on site. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone at The Study,” he says.
What have the police said?
We’ve had this statement from the Met Police: "Police were called at 09:54hrs on Thursday, 6 July to reports of a Land Rover vehicle having collided with a primary school building at Camp Road, SW19.
"Officers and the London Ambulance Service are at the scene.
"We are aware of several casualties. We await further updates regarding injuries.
"Officers remain on scene. This incident is ongoing."
London Fire Brigade say they have two fire engines and two fire rescue units at the school.
BreakingCrash not terror-related, say police
The crash isn't thought to be terror-related, according to the Metropolitan Police.
In a statement put out in the last few minutes they say: "We are not treating this incident as terror-related.
An investigation is under way to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place."
What do we know so far?
Emergency services are on the scene of a serious crash at a girls' primary school in Wimbledon, after a car hit the building shortly before 10:00 BST.
The Metropolitan Police say several people have been hurt at the Study Preparatory School, whose students are aged between four and 11 years old.
No further details have been given on the injuries.
The London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service are also at the scene in the south-west of the capital.
Official information is limited so far, but we'll update you as soon as we have more details.
Several injured after car crashes into Wimbledon school
Good morning. Several people have been injured, police say, after a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, south-west London.
Several people are being treated at The Study Preparatory School.
The school is for girls aged 4 to 11 and is located near Wimbledon Common.
