We’ve had this statement from the Met Police: "Police were called at 09:54hrs on Thursday, 6 July to reports of a Land Rover vehicle having collided with a primary school building at Camp Road, SW19.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service are at the scene.

"We are aware of several casualties. We await further updates regarding injuries.

"Officers remain on scene. This incident is ongoing."

London Fire Brigade say they have two fire engines and two fire rescue units at the school.