Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the UK's Covid inquiry, on the 16th day of public hearings.

This phase is one of six and is examining how prepared the UK was for the pandemic.

From 10:00, we're expecting to hear from Reg Kilpatrick, director general of Covid-19 Crisis Co-ordination, and Dr Denis McMahon, permanent secretary of the Executive Office NI.

From 14:00, former health minister for Northern Ireland, Robin Swann, is expected to speak.

We will begin text coverage of this afternoon’s hearing at 14:00 BST, but you can watch this morning’s proceedings live at the top of this page by clicking the Play button.

Read more about the Covid inquiry in our explainer here.