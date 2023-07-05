A general view of the National Covid Memorial Wall on 20 June 2023
Live

Covid inquiry hears from top public health experts

preview
229
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Watch live at the top of this page

    The Covid inquiry continues today with appearances from experts in public health.

    This morning the former chief medical officer for Scotland, Dr Catharine Calderwood, faces questions from the inquiry.

    She resigned during the pandemic after she was found to have breached lockdown travel restrictions by visiting a second home.

    We’ll also hear from experts in public health and infectious disease epidemiology.

    Our coverage today won’t feature any text updates, but you can watch a stream of proceedings at the inquiry by clicking play above.

Back to top