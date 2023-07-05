Covid inquiry hears from top public health experts

The Covid inquiry continues today with appearances from experts in public health.

This morning the former chief medical officer for Scotland, Dr Catharine Calderwood, faces questions from the inquiry.

She resigned during the pandemic after she was found to have breached lockdown travel restrictions by visiting a second home.

We’ll also hear from experts in public health and infectious disease epidemiology.

