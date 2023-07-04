The first witness, who was a former girlfriend to the complainant, is now being cross-examined by Spacey’s barrister.

That is when Spacey’s lawyers have the chance to ask questions of the witness.

Defence barrister Patrick Gibbs KC asks that if the complainant had said he had consented to Spacey’s behaviour, what she would have thought?

The witness, who we are not identifying to protect the anonymity of the complainant, says she would “find it hard to believe that would ever come out of his mouth”.

Gibbs suggests that the complainant was a “man’s man” and was “keen to make that clear”.

“Yes. He is what he is,” responds the witness.