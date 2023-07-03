Watch: Welsh health chiefs appear at Covid inquiry

The chief medical officer says measures to deal with a pandemic that was not flu were "somewhat prematurely dismissed".
Later, he added: “With the benefit of hindsight we could and
should have paid more attention to the 'what if' questions – 'what if the virus
was so different?'
“At the time, I think it’s fair to say that those measures
had been considered and somewhat prematurely dismissed.”
Earlier, asked about a previous framework from
October 2014 for dealing with major infectious disease emergencies, Sir Frank was asked
if there was no Welsh government debate on how to deal with a "high-consequence" pandemic that wasn't influenza.
“No, you’re correct,” he said.
“They were considered of course, but discounted for various
reasons - with the benefit of hindsight discounted without sufficient consideration.”
'Significant' preparatory work
Sir Frank Atherton denied there was “insufficient focus or attention” on preparedness for a pandemic.
Asked by the lead counsel to the inquiry whether that was his experience, Sir Frank said “on an official level there was quite a lot of work going on around preparedness".
"You can say ‘could more have been done?’ – that may be a valid question.
"But certainly at an official level quite significant work was going on around preparedness.”
Risk register 'had little detail on pandemic flu'
Sir Frank Atherton is asked about a document called a “corporate risk register” from January 2016, six months before he became chief medical officer.
Hugo Keith said the document said the Welsh government needed to prepare for the “full range of national hazards and threats that it faces”, but told the hearing “there appears to be very little detail concerning the risk of pandemic influenza”.
Sir Frank said he would have had more input into a different document, the “health and social service risk register”, which would have fed into it.
He says he was not working in the post when the document was produced.
But he said he would expect there to be more detail in the health and social service version.
”Certainly within the health and social service group, pandemic influenza was a was recognised as a material risk.”
Hugo Keith goes on to say that the inquiry has sought the document Sir Frank referred to, but is yet to be provided it.
Technical Advisory Cell
The group of scientists advising ministers on the pandemic -
Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) - was a UK-wide arrangement.
Eventually in Wales a group
was set up called the Technical Advisory Cell.
Hugo Keith asked if it become apparent when the pandemic struck that there was a need for tailored scientific advice for the Welsh government.
Sir Frank says the Technical Advisory Cell was set up to
advise ministers so they could have a scientific forum where they could ask
their own questions.
He said they needed “specific detailed modelling” for Wales.
Much of the early part of the hearing has been about who is answers to whom in Wales, with the display of an extremely complex chart.
Hugo Keith described the pandemic preparedness and response structures in Wales as a “remarkably complex labyrinthine system".
Ministers 'did not always follow advice diligently'
Sir Frank says he always gives his advice "freely and impartially”.
He tells the inquiry that ministers and the Welsh government “always listened very carefully to what I’ve had to say” but has not always followed his advice “diligently”.
Asked about staff, he said going in to the pandemic - and during it - he had "some support" around but it was "quite a small resource".
Now, he said, that "really is quite different" now. Rather than an administrative support, he has an "office of the chief medical officer" which provides him with "quite considerable support".
Sir Frank Atherton's evidence begins
Sir Frank Atherton has begun giving evidence to the inquiry.
He is asked to confirm his witness statement by the inquiry's counsel, Hugo Keith.
Keith asks Sir Frank about his position within the Welsh government.
He says his role is to provide advice to ministers, work with medical directors to “deliver high quality health services” and to be an “advocate
on behalf of the health of the population”.
Who are Sir Frank Atherton and Dr Andrew Goodall?
The two officials appearing at the inquiry today might be
familiar to some – they frequently appeared at Welsh government press
conferences at the height of the pandemic.
Sir Frank Atherton, who has just started giving evidence, is the chief medical officer for Wales –
making him Welsh equivalent of Prof Sir Chris Whitty, who performs the same role in
England.
Sir Frank is the chief adviser to the Welsh government on health
issues, and has been in the job since 2016.
Dr Andrew Goodall was chief executive of the Welsh NHS when
the pandemic broke out. He has since been promoted and is now the permanent
secretary to the Welsh government – basically the most senior civil servant in
the country.
The chief exec job is the most senior staff position in the
health service, providing advice to the health minister and strategic
leadership for the organisation.
Why is there no Wales-wide inquiry?
It’s been a huge controversy in Wales that there isn’t a
homespun version of this inquiry.
Campaigners and opposition politicians say that would be the
only way decisions taken in Wales can be properly scrutinised.
Despite the existence of a Scottish inquiry, the Welsh
government refused to commission one of its own.
First Minister Mark Drakeford argued that because Welsh
decisions were often intertwined with what Westminster politicians did, they
had to be understood in a UK-wide context.
Months of argument did lead to the establishment of a
committee in the Senedd/Welsh Parliament, though, which will assess whether there should be
separate Welsh Parliament probes into anything the inquiry overlooks.
Why is Wales being discussed at the Covid inquiry?
Because health in Wales is controlled in Cardiff, the
Labour-run Welsh government had an enormous role in how Wales dealt with Covid-19.
It operated the hospitals that responded and set the rules
the public had to follow.
Ministers in Cardiff Bay were responsible for how the Welsh NHS prepared
for a pandemic, the subject of what will be discussed today.
Initially much of what happened in Wales was the same as the
other three nations.
But as the pandemic went on that changed, and Labour
ministers became happier to take decisions separate from counterparts in the other UK nations.
Welcome
Thanks for joining us today for our live page following day
13 of the Covid-19 inquiry.
Today two senior officials from the Welsh government will be
quizzed on how prepared the country was for a pandemic.
It is the first time officials from Wales have given
evidence to the inquiry.
First up at 14:00 BST will be Sir Frank Atherton, the current
chief medical officer for Wales – the most senior medical adviser to the
government.
After him we will hear from Dr Andrew Goodall. He is Wales
most senior civil servant – currently serving as the permanent secretary to the
Welsh government.
But when the pandemic began he was chief executive of the
Welsh NHS.
