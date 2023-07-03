Watch: Welsh health chiefs appear at Covid inquiry

The chief medical officer says measures to deal with a pandemic that was not flu were "somewhat prematurely dismissed".

Later, he added: “With the benefit of hindsight we could and should have paid more attention to the 'what if' questions – 'what if the virus was so different?'

“At the time, I think it’s fair to say that those measures had been considered and somewhat prematurely dismissed.”

Earlier, asked about a previous framework from October 2014 for dealing with major infectious disease emergencies, Sir Frank was asked if there was no Welsh government debate on how to deal with a "high-consequence" pandemic that wasn't influenza.

“No, you’re correct,” he said.

“They were considered of course, but discounted for various reasons - with the benefit of hindsight discounted without sufficient consideration.”