Court of Appeal to rule on government's Rwanda asylum plan

    Rwanda is a land-locked east African country, around a nine-hour flight from the UK.

    Paul Kagame became president in 2000 and has in effect run the country since 1994.

    An eagerly waited decision - but it won't end here

    Mark Easton

    Home editor

    Today’s judgement will be eagerly awaited by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has made no secret of her enthusiasm to start flights to Rwanda.

    But it is likely to be just another stop on the long judicial road the government’s controversial policy is destined to take.

    I understand that time has already been pencilled in for the matter to be considered by the UK Supreme Court, probably in October.

    It is assumed that whatever happens in the Court of Appeal, the losing side will want the matter to be tested in the most senior court in the land.

    The appeal judges may even decide to send it to the Supreme Court justices themselves.

    It is a near certainty that today will not be the end of the Rwanda case.

    Although there are passionate views on both sides of the argument, the role of the court is only to ensure the law is properly understood and observed, and that rights guaranteed by Parliament are respected.

    Good morning and thanks for joining us as we await a ruling from the Court of Appeal on whether the government’s plan to send asylum seekers on a one-way ticket to Rwanda is lawful.

    The government thinks the plan will deter aslyum seekers from crossing the Channel in small boats, and will save taxpayers money in the long-run.

    But opponents argue that Rwanda is not a safe destination for asylum seekers - and that the scheme breaks human rights laws.

    Back in December, the High Court ruled it was legal - but several individual asylum seekers and the charity Asylum Aid are challenging that decision.

    It’s unlikely today’s judgement will end the legal back and forth. And even if the government wins - don't expect to see planes taking off for Rwanda any time soon.

    We’re expecting the judgement around 10am - you’ll be able to watch it on this page. Stay with us for live updates, reaction and analysis.

