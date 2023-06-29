10:00 BST today: Court of Appeal judges due to deliver ruling
Where is Rwanda?
Rwanda is a land-locked east African country, around a nine-hour flight from the UK.
Paul Kagame became president in 2000 and has in effect run the country since 1994.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Analysis
An eagerly waited decision - but it won't end here
Mark Easton
Home editor
Today’s judgement will be eagerly awaited by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has made no secret of her enthusiasm to start flights to Rwanda.
But it is likely to be just another stop on the long judicial road the government’s controversial policy is destined to take.
I understand that time has already been pencilled in for the matter to be considered by the UK Supreme Court, probably in October.
It is assumed that whatever happens in the Court of Appeal, the losing side will want the matter to be tested in the most senior court in the land.
The appeal judges may even decide to send it to the Supreme Court justices themselves.
It is a near certainty that today will not be the end of the Rwanda case.
Although there are passionate views on both sides of the argument, the role of the court is only to ensure the law is properly understood and observed, and that rights guaranteed by Parliament are respected.
Welcome to the page
Good morning and thanks for joining us as we await a ruling from the Court of Appeal on whether the government’s plan to send asylum seekers on a one-way ticket to Rwanda is lawful.
The government thinks the plan will deter aslyum seekers from crossing the Channel in small boats, and will save taxpayers money in the long-run.
But opponents argue that Rwanda is not a safe destination for asylum seekers - and that the scheme breaks human rights laws.
Back in December, the High Court ruled it was legal - but several individual asylum seekers and the charity Asylum Aid are challenging that decision.
It’s unlikely today’s judgement will end the legal back and forth. And even if the government wins - don't expect to see planes taking off for Rwanda any time soon.
We’re expecting the judgement around 10am - you’ll be able to watch it on this page. Stay with us for live updates, reaction and analysis.
Live Reporting
Edited by Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
- April 2022: UK government announces plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda, to deter people crossing in small boats from France
- June 2022: The first flight carrying asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda is cancelled minutes before take-off after intervention from the European Court of Human Rights (a non-EU body)
- December 2022: The High Court rules that the scheme is lawful - but it says the cases of eight asylum seekers on board the June flight had not been “properly considered”
- January 2023: Migrants facing potential removal to Rwanda win permission to challenge the policy in the Court of Appeal
- April 2023: Appeal hearing takes place
- 10:00 BST today: Court of Appeal judges due to deliver ruling
BBCCopyright: BBC Analysis
How did we get here?
Where is Rwanda?
Rwanda is a land-locked east African country, around a nine-hour flight from the UK.
Paul Kagame became president in 2000 and has in effect run the country since 1994.
An eagerly waited decision - but it won't end here
Mark Easton
Home editor
Today’s judgement will be eagerly awaited by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has made no secret of her enthusiasm to start flights to Rwanda.
But it is likely to be just another stop on the long judicial road the government’s controversial policy is destined to take.
I understand that time has already been pencilled in for the matter to be considered by the UK Supreme Court, probably in October.
It is assumed that whatever happens in the Court of Appeal, the losing side will want the matter to be tested in the most senior court in the land.
The appeal judges may even decide to send it to the Supreme Court justices themselves.
It is a near certainty that today will not be the end of the Rwanda case.
Although there are passionate views on both sides of the argument, the role of the court is only to ensure the law is properly understood and observed, and that rights guaranteed by Parliament are respected.
Welcome to the page
Good morning and thanks for joining us as we await a ruling from the Court of Appeal on whether the government’s plan to send asylum seekers on a one-way ticket to Rwanda is lawful.
The government thinks the plan will deter aslyum seekers from crossing the Channel in small boats, and will save taxpayers money in the long-run.
But opponents argue that Rwanda is not a safe destination for asylum seekers - and that the scheme breaks human rights laws.
Back in December, the High Court ruled it was legal - but several individual asylum seekers and the charity Asylum Aid are challenging that decision.
It’s unlikely today’s judgement will end the legal back and forth. And even if the government wins - don't expect to see planes taking off for Rwanda any time soon.
We’re expecting the judgement around 10am - you’ll be able to watch it on this page. Stay with us for live updates, reaction and analysis.