Today’s judgement will be eagerly awaited by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has made no secret of her enthusiasm to start flights to Rwanda.

But it is likely to be just another stop on the long judicial road the government’s controversial policy is destined to take.

I understand that time has already been pencilled in for the matter to be considered by the UK Supreme Court, probably in October.

It is assumed that whatever happens in the Court of Appeal, the losing side will want the matter to be tested in the most senior court in the land.

The appeal judges may even decide to send it to the Supreme Court justices themselves.

It is a near certainty that today will not be the end of the Rwanda case.

Although there are passionate views on both sides of the argument, the role of the court is only to ensure the law is properly understood and observed, and that rights guaranteed by Parliament are respected.