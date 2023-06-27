Nicola Bulley's family reveal they still receive 'upsetting' messages

Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident. In the three weeks between her disappearing on a walk and her body being found, her friends and family desperately appealed for information while social media was filled with wild theories.

The truth is that nobody else was involved in her death. At about 09:22 on the 27 January this year she fell into the River Wyre and died almost immediately. Cold water immersion shock quickly overwhelmed her.

Her sister and partner tearfully gave evidence about how normal her life was and the myriad of plans she had for the future with her family.

The commotion surrounding her disappearance probably says far more about some corners of social media than many of us should be comfortable with.

It’s left her family fighting a rearguard action to stamp out lies. This inquest will hopefully put all that to bed.