Once everyone is gathered in court one, the judge will come in. Soon after, the prosecutor, Christine Agnew KC, will make an opening speech to the jury. This is when the prosecution’s case against Kevin Spacey is explained to them. Jurors will hear about each offence and a summary of evidence that the prosecution will rely on. It is for the prosecution to prove its case against Spacey. It is not for Spacey to prove his innocence.
Three counts of indecent assault
Seven counts of sexual assault
One count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent
One count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent
What we expect to happen today
Helena Wilkinson
Reporting from Southwark Crown Court
What happened on Wednesday?
It was a brief day for Spacey in court on Wednesday.
He arrived at Southwark Crown Court just after 08:00 BST. Spacey left court shortly after midday, once the jury were selected and sworn in.
They were also given details of each allegation which Spacey - appearing in court under his full name of Kevin Spacey Fowler - is accused of.
Court did not sit yesterday, and we’re expecting proceedings to start around 10:30 this morning.
Watch: Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court
Spacey arrived at the court in London just before 8am.
What is Spacey accused of?
The actor faces twelve counts of alleged sexual offences, dating from 2001 to 2013.
They are:
Spacey denies the charges.
Who is Kevin Spacey?
Born Kevin Spacey Fowler, the American actor began his career in theatre before moving into film and television - winning the Oscar for best actor for his role in the 1999 film, American Beauty.
His other notable films include The Usual Suspects - for which he also won an Oscar - and Seven.
Spacey, 63, was appointed as artistic director of London’s The Old Vic theatre in 2004, a position he held until 2015.
He also appeared in the long-running Netflix political series, House of Cards, playing a congressman who becomes president.
Spacey came out as gay in 2017, saying: “I choose now to live as a gay man."
In January, he was given a lifetime achievement award in Italy in recognition of his “contribution to the development of the art of drama”.
Spacey in court for first full day of trial
Good morning and welcome to the start of our coverage of Kevin Spacey’s trial in London.
The Oscar-winning actor is facing 12 counts of sexual offences against four men, now in their 30s and 40s - allegations he denies.
Spacey did appear in court briefly on Wednesday when the jury was selected and sworn in but left shortly after. The court did not sit yesterday.
He will be appearing in court under his birth name, Kevin Spacey Fowler.
