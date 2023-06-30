Once everyone is gathered in court one, the judge will come in.

Soon after, the prosecutor, Christine Agnew KC, will make an opening speech to the jury.

This is when the prosecution’s case against Kevin Spacey is explained to them.

Jurors will hear about each offence and a summary of evidence that the prosecution will rely on.

It is for the prosecution to prove its case against Spacey. It is not for Spacey to prove his innocence.