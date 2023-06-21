Another update to bring you now from the NHS Trust which runs Central Middlesex Hospital. In a tweet, the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust said people are being allowed back into the hospital following advice from the Metropolitan Police. "While our clinics are reopening, we may need to reschedule your appointment if we can't see you today," it says.
People being allowed back into hospital - NHS Trust
Watch staff evacuate after hospital double stabbing
As we've reported, the Central Middlesex Hospital had to be shut down as a "precaution" after a stabbing attack.
It meant doctors, nurses, consultants and hospital staff gathered in the grounds outside while they waited for an all-clear.
The video below was filmed at about 14:45 - police said the incident was first reported at 13:18.
Air ambulance was sent to hospital incident
An statement earlier this hour from the London Ambulance Service said it sent:
A few minutes ago, it added that it treated three people at the scene.
Hospital locked down as a precaution - NHS Trust
We now have a statement from the NHS Trust which runs Central Middlesex Hospital.
In a short update, the London North West University NHS Trust says: "We can confirm an incident took place at Central Middlesex Hospital this afternoon.
"Police are on site and the hospital was temporarily locked down for a short period of time as a precautionary measure.
"Working closely with the Metropolitan Police, we have now re-opened the hospital and services will continue as normal.”
WATCH: Aerials show police cars around the hospital complex
These aerial shots were filmed from our helicopter at around 15:00 BST.
Police cars line the parking bays, and people - possibly NHS staff, visitors and patients - wait in the shade.
Key points from latest Met Police statement
In the last few moments we've had a more detailed statement from the Metropolitan Police.
Welcome to our live coverage
A man has been arrested after stabbing attack at Central Middlesex Hospital in London.
Armed police resonded to the incident - we'll bring you the latest as we have it.