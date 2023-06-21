Armed police are responding an incident at London hospital
Live

Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after hospital stabbing

preview
10,930
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. People being allowed back into hospital - NHS Trust

    Another update to bring you now from the NHS Trust which runs Central Middlesex Hospital.

    In a tweet, the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust said people are being allowed back into the hospital following advice from the Metropolitan Police.

    "While our clinics are reopening, we may need to reschedule your appointment if we can't see you today," it says.

  2. Watch staff evacuate after hospital double stabbing

    As we've reported, the Central Middlesex Hospital had to be shut down as a "precaution" after a stabbing attack.

    It meant doctors, nurses, consultants and hospital staff gathered in the grounds outside while they waited for an all-clear.

    The video below was filmed at about 14:45 - police said the incident was first reported at 13:18.

    Video content

    Video caption: NHS staff gather in the grounds of the London hospital after a stabbing incident

  3. Air ambulance was sent to hospital incident

    An statement earlier this hour from the London Ambulance Service said it sent:

    • An incident response officer
    • An advanced paramedic
    • An ambulance crew
    • A medic in a fast response car
    • Specialist paramedics for hazardous scenes
    • And an air ambulance

    A few minutes ago, it added that it treated three people at the scene.

  4. Hospital locked down as a precaution - NHS Trust

    We now have a statement from the NHS Trust which runs Central Middlesex Hospital.

    In a short update, the London North West University NHS Trust says: "We can confirm an incident took place at Central Middlesex Hospital this afternoon.

    "Police are on site and the hospital was temporarily locked down for a short period of time as a precautionary measure.

    "Working closely with the Metropolitan Police, we have now re-opened the hospital and services will continue as normal.”

  5. WATCH: Aerials show police cars around the hospital complex

    Video content

    Video caption: The scene outside Central Middlesex Hospital following the stabbing

    These aerial shots were filmed from our helicopter at around 15:00 BST.

    Police cars line the parking bays, and people - possibly NHS staff, visitors and patients - wait in the shade.

  6. Key points from latest Met Police statement

    Middlesex Hospital
    Copyright: BBC

    In the last few moments we've had a more detailed statement from the Metropolitan Police.

    • A man has been arrested following a stabbing at Central Middlesex Hospital which was first reported at 13:18 BST
    • Armed officers were among those who responded
    • Officers found two people with stab injuries
    • The first victim is suffering from life-threatening injuries while the second victim is not thought to have life-threatening injuries
    • Police arrested a man outside the hospital and was found to have suffered injuries which are believed to be self-inflicted
    • His condition is being treated as life-threatening
    • Officers will remain in the hospital as further searches are conducted
    • At this time the incident is not being treated as terror-related
    • The hospital was temporarily locked down but has now re-opened and will be operating services as normal

  7. Welcome to our live coverage

    A man has been arrested after stabbing attack at Central Middlesex Hospital in London.

    Armed police resonded to the incident - we'll bring you the latest as we have it.

Back to top