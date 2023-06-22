A series of 10 new portraits will go on public display for the first time today to mark 75 years after the first crossing from the Caribbean.

The paintings have been unveiled at the Palace of Holyroodhouse after being commissioned by King Charles III last year.

King Charles has also hailed the Windrush generation's "profound and permanent contribution to British life" and is expected to join a service at Windsor Castle today.

Professor Sir Geoff Palmer is among those to feature in the King's Windrush: Portraits of a Pioneering Generation collection

Guests were invited to view the specially commissioned portraits at Buckingham Palace last week