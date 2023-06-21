Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, as we enter the second half of this week’s hearings. This afternoon, will hear evidence from two Conservative cabinet ministers: deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden and chancellor Jeremy Hunt . This morning, former government scientific adviser Sir Mark Walport and Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBR) unit director Roger Hargreaves will answer questions. You can watch all the evidence by pressing play above. We'll have text updates and analysis this afternoon.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Welcome to our coverage of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, as we enter the second half of this week’s hearings.
This afternoon, will hear evidence from two Conservative cabinet ministers: deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden and chancellor Jeremy Hunt.
This morning, former government scientific adviser Sir Mark Walport and Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBR) unit director Roger Hargreaves will answer questions.
You can watch all the evidence by pressing play above. We'll have text updates and analysis this afternoon.