Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the UK Covid Inquiry, one week on from its opening day.

We’re expecting to hear from two former Conservative MPs this morning: George Osborne, who was the chancellor from 2010-16, and Oliver Letwin, who was a policy minister and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster at the same time.

This afternoon, we’ll also hear evidence from Dame Sally Davies, who was the chief medical officer between 2010 and 2019.

