Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the UK's Covid inquiry. Today is the third day of public hearings for the inquiry, which is in its first phase.

This phase, or module, is one of six and is examining how prepared the UK was for the pandemic.

This morning we're expecting to hear from infectious diseases expert Prof David Heymann from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. He is also a former chairman of Public Health England.

This afternoon we’re due to hear from Bruce Mann, a former head of the Civil Contingencies Secretariat in the Cabinet Office, and Prof David Alexander, an expert in risk and disaster reduction at University College London.

Stay with us for the latest news updates and analysis.