While we're waiting for today’s hearing to begin, here's a recap of the
key developments from Wednesday:
Fiona
Scolding KC,
representing the Department of Health in England, said the government
would not argue it got everything right in its response to Covid and
accepted that "with the benefit of hindsight" it may have made
some different decisions. She described the pandemic as an "all-consuming
period akin to a war"
Matthew
Hill,
for the Government Office for Science, defended the role of the Sage
committee of scientific experts, which advised the government. It was only
because Sage documents and minutes were published transparently, he said,
that the committee got so much prominence. Other advice was not subject to
the same scrutiny, he said
Prof
Jimmy Whitworth said a coronavirus had infected humans on a
significant scale twice in the 21st century with Sars and Mers, so it was
"a reasonable bet" before 2020 that another one might get into
the human population. He said it was still plausible another might come
along in the future
Dr
Charlotte Hammer was asked about the dangers of a virus being
leaked, either deliberately or accidentally, from a laboratory and said
she was aware of four such incidents involving the Sars virus
Andrew
Kinnier KC,
representing the Welsh government, said preparations for Brexit consumed
the attention of governments across the UK from 2017 in a way that "couldn’t
be underestimated"
Covid inquiry - the key things to know
Here's a quick reminder of some of the key things to know about the UK's Covid inquiry.
It is being chaired by Baroness Hallett - a former Court of Appeal judge who previously led the inquests into the 7 July London bombings in 2005
Witnesses will be announced each week, but we expect to hear from key politicians, scientists, unions, health and care organisations, Covid bereavement groups and more
No-one will be found guilty or innocent during this inquiry
This is about going through what happened and learning lessons
Any recommendations made by the inquiry at the end of this process do not have to be adopted by governments
Welcome
Nathan Williams
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the UK's Covid inquiry. Today is the third day of public hearings for the inquiry, which is in its first phase.
This phase, or module, is one of six and is examining how prepared the UK was for the pandemic.
This morning we're expecting to hear from infectious diseases expert Prof David Heymann from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. He is also a former chairman of Public Health England.
This afternoon we’re due to hear from Bruce Mann, a former head of the Civil Contingencies Secretariat in the Cabinet Office, and Prof David Alexander, an expert in risk and disaster reduction at University College London.
Stay with us for the latest news updates and analysis.
