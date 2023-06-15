A man writing on the National Covid Memorial Wall
Covid inquiry to hear from infectious diseases expert

Edited by Nathan Williams

All times stated are UK

  1. What happened on Wednesday?

    While we're waiting for today’s hearing to begin, here's a recap of the key developments from Wednesday:

    • Fiona Scolding KC, representing the Department of Health in England, said the government would not argue it got everything right in its response to Covid and accepted that "with the benefit of hindsight" it may have made some different decisions. She described the pandemic as an "all-consuming period akin to a war"
    • Matthew Hill, for the Government Office for Science, defended the role of the Sage committee of scientific experts, which advised the government. It was only because Sage documents and minutes were published transparently, he said, that the committee got so much prominence. Other advice was not subject to the same scrutiny, he said
    • Prof Jimmy Whitworth said a coronavirus had infected humans on a significant scale twice in the 21st century with Sars and Mers, so it was "a reasonable bet" before 2020 that another one might get into the human population. He said it was still plausible another might come along in the future
    • Dr Charlotte Hammer was asked about the dangers of a virus being leaked, either deliberately or accidentally, from a laboratory and said she was aware of four such incidents involving the Sars virus
    • Andrew Kinnier KC, representing the Welsh government, said preparations for Brexit consumed the attention of governments across the UK from 2017 in a way that "couldn’t be underestimated"

  2. Covid inquiry - the key things to know

    Here's a quick reminder of some of the key things to know about the UK's Covid inquiry.

    • It is being chaired by Baroness Hallett - a former Court of Appeal judge who previously led the inquests into the 7 July London bombings in 2005
    • Witnesses will be announced each week, but we expect to hear from key politicians, scientists, unions, health and care organisations, Covid bereavement groups and more
    • Members of the public are being encouraged to share their stories with the inquiry by filling in this form online.
    • No-one will be found guilty or innocent during this inquiry
    • This is about going through what happened and learning lessons
    • Any recommendations made by the inquiry at the end of this process do not have to be adopted by governments
    Empty Covid inquiry room in London
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Government figures show 227,321 people have died in the UK with Covid mentioned on their death certificate

  3. Welcome

    Nathan Williams

    Live reporter

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the UK's Covid inquiry. Today is the third day of public hearings for the inquiry, which is in its first phase.

    This phase, or module, is one of six and is examining how prepared the UK was for the pandemic.

    This morning we're expecting to hear from infectious diseases expert Prof David Heymann from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. He is also a former chairman of Public Health England.

    This afternoon we’re due to hear from Bruce Mann, a former head of the Civil Contingencies Secretariat in the Cabinet Office, and Prof David Alexander, an expert in risk and disaster reduction at University College London.

    Stay with us for the latest news updates and analysis.

    A man draws on the National Covid Memorial Wall in London
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Thursday marks the third day of pubic hearings
