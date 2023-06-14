Watch: Covid inquiry's public hearings continue

Memorial wall
  1. Welcome

    Welcome to our coverage of day two of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry's public hearings.

    This morning, we're expecting to hear from lawyers and legal advisers.

    This afternoon, the first witnesses will be called - Prof Jimmy Whitworth and Dr Charlotte Hammer, both epidemiologists.

    You can watch the hearings by pressing play above from 10:00 BST. There will not be live text coverage this morning.

