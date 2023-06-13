Covid Inquiry to hear evidence on how prepared UK was

The public inquiry is split into six modules. It starts by looking at how well prepared the UK was.
Before Covid hit, the UK was judged to be one of the best prepared for a pandemic. It may have been if it had been flu.
But many experts are agreed the UK – and much of western Europe and North America for that matter - were found wanting in a coronavirus pandemic.
A lack of testing infrastructure meant community testing was abandoned in March 2020, just as Covid was taking off. It was May before a large scale national contact tracing system could be set up.
Jeremy Hunt - who was chair of the House of Commons’ health committee during the pandemic - described it as a“major blind spot”. He said lessons should be learned from Asian countries that were able to slow the spread of Covid early on.
Lawyers representing the Covid Bereaved Families for Justice group believe this module is the most important – if the UK had been better prepared, some of the difficult decisions in terms of restrictions may not have had to be taken.
'The inquiry has taken too long'
Ashitha Nagesh
BBC News Community Affairs Correspondent
Rivka Gottlieb’s dad Michael became ill with Covid on 22 March 2020 - just one day before the UK went into its first lockdown.
He died two weeks later.
“His greatest joy was being with his grandchildren… this weekend was particularly hard for us because it was my nephew’s Bar Mitzvah. He would have loved to be there,” she tells me.
Rivka was part of the campaign that called for a public inquiry into Covid-19 in the UK.
Now the inquiry’s first public hearing is here - but although Rivka’s pleased it’s happening, it also feels “really late”.
“It feels like it’s taken far too long. People are still dying of Covid - but if you look around it’s like it never happened. I do understand the need for people to move on, but we need to learn those lessons.”
How far have other countries got with inquiries?
Some countries have got further with their inquiries.
Sweden started so early that it had to hold hearings remotely due to Covid restrictions.
It published its final report in February 2022. Norway and the Netherlands have also had reports published by their inquiries.
The Scottish inquiry - which is seprate to the UK's - appointed a new chief executive earlier in the week and New Zealand’s inquiry seems to be at about the same stage as the UK's.
But not many other countries have had independent inquiries so far. The US, for example, has not set up a Covid commission, despite the efforts of some members of Congress.
And in Canada there is a National Citizen’s Inquiry because the government did not commission one.
The chart below shows how the rate flucutated from the start of the pandemic.
Analysis
Will the inquiry take too long?
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
The start of the public hearings has been a long time coming – as we just covered, Boris Johnson announced the public inquiry back in May 2021.
The length of time it has taken to get to this point and how long the whole inquiry could take has raised concerns.
The inquiry has been split into modules – there are currently six planned. There will be at least three years of public hearings, but some believe it could take much longer than that.
By comparison, Sweden has already finished its inquiry.
With pandemics said to occur every 10 years on average, the fear is learning the lessons from Covid and enacting change could take too long.
What is a public inquiry?
This inquiry was launched by Boris Johnson in May 2021 and it will cover decision-making in Westminster and the devolved administrations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Any inquiry has the power to make people appear as witnesses, and to provide evidence. The list of witnesses is published on a week-by-week basis - politicians, past and current, are expected to attend.
After Lady Hallett's remarks, the main particpants today are expected to be the counsel - that is, the lawyers.
Inquiries are expected to publish conclusions and may make recommendations. The intention is not to find anyone "guilty". Public hearings are due to last at least three years.
Welcome to our coverage
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the first public hearings of the UK's Covid Inquiry.
The session will begin with a statement from the chair, former Court of Appeal judge Lady Hallett, at 10:00 BST.
There will then be a video featuring bereaved families, followed by evidence sessions.
Stay here for live coverage and analysis. When the hearings start, you'll be able to watch by pressing play above.
Why the first module - preparedness - is crucial
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
