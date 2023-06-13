Covid Inquiry to hear evidence on how prepared UK was

The public inquiry is split into six modules. It starts by looking at how well prepared the UK was.

Before Covid hit, the UK was judged to be one of the best prepared for a pandemic. It may have been if it had been flu.

But many experts are agreed the UK – and much of western Europe and North America for that matter - were found wanting in a coronavirus pandemic.

A lack of testing infrastructure meant community testing was abandoned in March 2020, just as Covid was taking off. It was May before a large scale national contact tracing system could be set up.

Jeremy Hunt - who was chair of the House of Commons’ health committee during the pandemic - described it as a“major blind spot”. He said lessons should be learned from Asian countries that were able to slow the spread of Covid early on.

Lawyers representing the Covid Bereaved Families for Justice group believe this module is the most important – if the UK had been better prepared, some of the difficult decisions in terms of restrictions may not have had to be taken.