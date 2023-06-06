Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Prince Harry's legal case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

Yesterday, both sides' lawyers set out their cases at the High Court in London - but today, we're expecting the prince himself to appear in court and give evidence.

When he does, he'll be the first senior royal since the 19th Century to testify in a court.

We have a team of reporters at the court, and analysts waiting to interpret what we hear.

Stay here for all the latest updates.