Prince Harry leaving the High Court on 27 March
Live

Harry due in court to give evidence in hacking trial

preview
4
viewing this page

Jemma Crew, Sean Coughlan, and Dominic Casciani reporting from the High Court

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Owen Amos

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Prince Harry's legal case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

    Yesterday, both sides' lawyers set out their cases at the High Court in London - but today, we're expecting the prince himself to appear in court and give evidence.

    When he does, he'll be the first senior royal since the 19th Century to testify in a court.

    We have a team of reporters at the court, and analysts waiting to interpret what we hear.

    Stay here for all the latest updates.

Back to top