Prince Harry is breaking the unspoken taboo about a royal going into the witness box to face what could be very embarrassing questions. Part of the mystique of the monarchy is in saying little and answering less. That won't be possible in an open court - but it's something that Prince Harry clearly feels is worth the risk. His grievance with the excesses of the press is deeply personal and emotional. He's facing down his ghosts. This is a court confrontation that you could almost trace directly back to the death of his mother Diana, in a car crash in Paris in 1997 when she was being pursued by paparazzi. He has repeatedly connected that moment to his battle with the tabloid press. It's his day of reckoning - his high noon in the High Court.
Live Reporting
Edited by Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Prince Harry's legal case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
Yesterday, both sides' lawyers set out their cases at the High Court in London - but today, we're expecting the prince himself to appear in court and give evidence.
When he does, he'll be the first senior royal since the 19th Century to testify in a court.
We have a team of reporters at the court, and analysts waiting to interpret what we hear.
Stay here for all the latest updates.