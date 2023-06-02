We’ve previously heard in court a bit about King’s life - including that he had dabbled in drugs since early secondary school.

He was expelled and eventually left education aged 16 with no qualifications.

In 2020, he converted to Islam and at first, his behaviour improved, the prosecution said - but in 2021 he began criticising his sisters' clothing as immodest and attended mosques wearing combat clothing.

Then in 2022, King began carrying out reconnaissance in east London, including on police officers patrolling in Stratford. He was also seen on CCTV filming after dark outside a barracks in east London.

One of the videos found on his phone recorded near a police station was overlaid with a soundtrack including the words: "Coldly kill them with hate and rage. Plan your perfect killing spree."