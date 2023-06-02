King made imam beheading comment over locked cell door - defence
Daniel Sandford
Reporting from court
Addressing head-on the fact that - according to a prison
intelligence report - King had threatened to behead the prison
imam, his defence barrister Zahir says: “His cell door had not been
opened, in error. In frustration, he made the comment.”
He says King now has a good
relationship with the prison imam and adds: “Young people will develop, they
will mature, they will change.”
The judge is exchanging some points of view with King's defence barrister Zahir, as he explains assessing dangerousness is about looking at future risks.
"It is in a sense public protection," Judge Lucraft KC adds.
"Two of the points which Mr King looked up concerned the terror attack of London Bridge and Usman Khan."
If you need a reminder, Khan fatally stabbed Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones during a prisoner rehabilitation conference in London in November 2019.
Judge Lucraft points out he oversaw the inquest into the London Bridge attack carried out by Khan.
"It is an odd quirk of fate that I am here to be sentencing Mr King," he adds.
Judge praises mother for reporting son's behaviour
Daniel Sandford
Reporting from court
Judge Mark Lucraft KC again praises King’s mother for
alerting the authorities when she was worried about her son’s behaviour in the
weeks before his arrest.
“The mother took the very bold step, one might say, of notifying
Prevent when she had concerns," Lucraft says.
Analysis
Mum helped police make early arrest
Daniel Sandford
Reporting from court
For years now counter-terrorism policing has been saying
it needs the public’s help in order to intervene early in low-sophistication
terrorist plots.
In these plots, there is no trail of explosives
ingredients to follow, no group of plotters that can be infiltrated, or
telephone chatter that can be intercepted. Just a man, a violent ideology, and
a knife.
Detectives say the Matthew King case is an important example
of how successful they can be with the public’s assistance.
Matthew King’s mother raised her concerns. “She did
exactly the right thing”, the judge said in the last hearing. Others who
witnessed King’s rapid escalation towards thoughts of extreme violence also
raised their concerns.
Police say this allowed them to make an early arrest
before any police officer or soldier was killed.
Turning to an event on 31 March 2022, defence barrister Zahir says King purchased some gloves and goggles from an army service store.
"The closest he came to using them was dressing up and asking his sister if she liked the outfit," Zahir says.
Months later, Zahir explains King took photos of officers at Stratford in east London, images of Stratford railway station and some barracks which were also in the area - but that was as far as it went, he tells the court.
King intended to travel to Syria, but took no steps to do so - defence
Reporters have just been called into courtroom six here at the Old Bailey in central London.
The media interest is fairly big in this case so I am sitting in the space usually reserved for the jury, rather than the press box.
The dock, where Matthew King is expected to appear shortly, is currently empty. The public gallery above the courtroom is also empty.
This will be a shorter hearing than normal because three weeks ago the prosecution laid out the facts of the case and laid out aggravating factors for King's offending.
We'll hear today from the defence mitigation and the judge will rise.
Shortly after that, he will give out the sentence.
How King became an Islamic State convert
We’ve previously heard in court a bit about King’s life - including that he had dabbled in drugs since early secondary school.
He was expelled and eventually left education aged 16 with no qualifications.
In 2020, he converted to Islam and at first, his behaviour improved, the prosecution said - but in 2021 he began criticising his sisters' clothing as immodest and attended mosques wearing combat clothing.
Then in 2022, King began carrying out reconnaissance in east London, including on police officers patrolling in Stratford. He was also seen on CCTV filming after dark outside a barracks in east London.
One of the videos found on his phone recorded near a police station was overlaid with a soundtrack including the words: "Coldly kill them with hate and rage. Plan your perfect killing spree."
Sentencing was delayed after 'beheading threat’
We're expecting the sentencing hearing to begin in the next few minutes, but Matthew King was originally due to be sentenced three weeks ago.
King watches hearing from dock
Thomas Mackintosh
Reporting from court
While his defence barrister is on his feet, King is sitting in the dock fairly motionless.
As I glance around the courtroom I can see him moving his head, looking around from time to time.
Defence lawyer Zahir mentioned King's family are not in court today, but there is one person who is now sitting up in the public gallery. One security officer sits just behind her.
More than a dozen journalists from national broadcasters and newspapers are all taking notes on Zahir's remarks.
King's mum writes letter of support for her son
Thomas Mackintosh
Reporting from court
King's mother has written a "strong" letter of support to the judge, defence lawyer Zahir explains.
"He has no previous convictions," Zahir adds.
"He has a strong family to whom he will return to.
"His offending arose when he was an 18-year-old during the pandemic."
King's faith peaked during pandemic - defence
Thomas Mackintosh
Reporting from court
Defence barrister Zahir then starts to talk about King's background and mitigation for his offending.
"The defendant was curious to explore religion and faith - this peaked during the pandemic," Zahir says.
"It appears this was a product of isolation."
King bought gloves and goggles but only dressed up - defence
Thomas Mackintosh
Reporting from court
Turning to an event on 31 March 2022, defence barrister Zahir says King purchased some gloves and goggles from an army service store.
"The closest he came to using them was dressing up and asking his sister if she liked the outfit," Zahir says.
Months later, Zahir explains King took photos of officers at Stratford in east London, images of Stratford railway station and some barracks which were also in the area - but that was as far as it went, he tells the court.
King intended to travel to Syria, but took no steps to do so - defence
Thomas Mackintosh
Reporting from court
Zahir accepts King discussed plans to get to Syria.
"He made videos expressing his support and admiration of acts of violence carried out by IS [Islamic State]," Zahir says.
"Although his intention was to travel to Syria, no steps were taken such as purchasing tickets or necessary travel documents.
"His preparations were therefore not far advanced."
King was far from carrying out an attack - defence
Thomas Mackintosh
Reporting from court
Touching on King's guilty plea, his defence barrister Zahir says this was entered at the earliest possible stage.
"The defendant's conduct in this case was in its infancy," Zahir tells the court.
"He was far from carrying out an act of terrorism."
Zahir describes King's behaviour as immature.
King's family not in court after 'intrusive interest'
Thomas Mackintosh
Reporting from court
King's defence barrister Hossein Zahir KC is beginning his mitigation arguments.
He says he will touch on aggravating and mitigating circumstances as well as dealing with some of the prison reports.
"His family don't appear today. They found it extremely difficult today... There was a degree of intrusive interest," he says.
Support is very firmly there, Zahir adds.
The judge praises King's mother for raising concerns to Prevent about her son's activities.
King arrives in dock
Thomas Mackintosh
Reporting from court
Matthew King has just walked into the dock - he's wearing a grey T-shirt and a black gilet.
King is flanked by one dock officer who is sitting at the corner of the dock. The public gallery remains empty.
Judge Mark Lucraft KC also enters the courtroom and is now addressing the defence counsel to see if matters have been addressed from the previous hearing last month.
Media gather in court as hearing set to begin
Thomas Mackintosh
Reporting from court
Reporters have just been called into courtroom six here at the Old Bailey in central London.
The media interest is fairly big in this case so I am sitting in the space usually reserved for the jury, rather than the press box.
The dock, where Matthew King is expected to appear shortly, is currently empty. The public gallery above the courtroom is also empty.
This will be a shorter hearing than normal because three weeks ago the prosecution laid out the facts of the case and laid out aggravating factors for King's offending.
We'll hear today from the defence mitigation and the judge will rise.
Shortly after that, he will give out the sentence.
How King became an Islamic State convert
We’ve previously heard in court a bit about King’s life - including that he had dabbled in drugs since early secondary school.
He was expelled and eventually left education aged 16 with no qualifications.
In 2020, he converted to Islam and at first, his behaviour improved, the prosecution said - but in 2021 he began criticising his sisters' clothing as immodest and attended mosques wearing combat clothing.
Then in 2022, King began carrying out reconnaissance in east London, including on police officers patrolling in Stratford. He was also seen on CCTV filming after dark outside a barracks in east London.
One of the videos found on his phone recorded near a police station was overlaid with a soundtrack including the words: "Coldly kill them with hate and rage. Plan your perfect killing spree."
Sentencing was delayed after 'beheading threat’
We're expecting the sentencing hearing to begin in the next few minutes, but Matthew King was originally due to be sentenced three weeks ago.
Midway through that hearing the judge decided to delay it.
It came after the court heard that intelligence reports suggested King said he would “behead the imam” in Wandsworth prison, where he was being held.
King's defence barrister, Hossein Zahir KC, said the comment was "a throwaway remark by an angry young man being stuck in his cell".
The Old Bailey judge adjourned the sentencing so that further inquiries could be made at the prison.