Earlier this morning, Dorset Police released more information as officers worked to piece together exactly what happened on Bournemouth beach. Dorset Police said it was working with partner agencies to understand what caused "the tragedy". They said early investigation suggested there was "no physical contact between a vessel and any swimmers at the time of the incident". At the same time, detective chief superintendent Neil Corrigan urged people not to speculate about the circumstances of the deaths.
At 16:32 on Wednesday, police received a call from paramedics about people getting into difficulty in the sea off Bournemouth beach
- Ten people were recovered from the water
A 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl sustained "critical injuries" and later died in hospital
Police have not confirmed how the pair sustained their injuries.
Eight others were treated for injuries which were not life-threatening
Police say a man aged in his 40s, who was "on the water" at the time, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter
What has Dorset Police said?
What we know so far
A 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy died yesterday after being pulled from the sea off Bournemouth beach. Here's what we know so far:
Police to give update on Bournemouth beach deaths
Dorset Police will be giving a statement shortly after a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy died after being pulled from the sea off Bournemouth beach.
Police say they're still investigating the circumstances that caused a number of swimmers to get into difficulty on Wednesday.
They have not confirmed how the 12-year-old and 17-year-old sustained their injuries.
We are expecting to hear from a senior police officer, and other officials, at about 12:45.
You'll be able to watch along by tapping play at the top of the page, but we'll also bring you all the updates right here. Stick with us.