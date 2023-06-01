PA Media Copyright: PA Media Flowers were left on Bournemouth beach after the incident Image caption: Flowers were left on Bournemouth beach after the incident

Earlier this morning, Dorset Police released more information as officers worked to piece together exactly what happened on Bournemouth beach.

Dorset Police said it was working with partner agencies to understand what caused "the tragedy".

They said early investigation suggested there was "no physical contact between a vessel and any swimmers at the time of the incident".

At the same time, detective chief superintendent Neil Corrigan urged people not to speculate about the circumstances of the deaths.