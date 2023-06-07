The key thing to remember ahead of Prince Harry's second day of cross-examination is he isn't here to get a free pass to mouth off about the tabloid press.

He must show his best evidence that he was a victim of phone hacking and "unlawful information gathering".

His appearance is focusing on 33 sample articles from the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and The People, covering events in the Duke's life from 1996 until 2009.

This is the important bit: he has to explain for each and every one of those articles why he believes the newspapers used unlawful techniques to help write them.

He needs to bring facts - or overwhelmingly compelling circumstantial evidence - to court to back his claims.

The task for the Mirror Group's lawyer, is to demolish the prince's case brick by brick.