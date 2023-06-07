The key thing to remember ahead of Prince Harry's second day of cross-examination is he isn't here to get a free pass to mouth off about the tabloid press.
He must show his best evidence that he was a victim of phone hacking and "unlawful information gathering".
His appearance is focusing on 33 sample articles from the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and The People, covering events in the Duke's life from 1996 until 2009.
This is the important bit: he has to explain for each and every one of those articles why he believes the newspapers used unlawful techniques to help write them.
He needs to bring facts - or overwhelmingly compelling circumstantial evidence - to court to back his claims.
The task for the Mirror Group's lawyer, is to demolish the prince's case brick by brick.
BreakingHarry arrives at court
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Prince Harry has just stepped out of his black Land Rover and is walking into the High Court in central London.
He's about to give his second day of evidence in his case against the publisher Mirror Group Newspapers.
The hearing is due to start shortly - stick with us.
Court workers also hoping to catch a glimpse of Harry
Helena Wilkinson
Reporting from outside the High Court
I’m just looking up to the court building and can see some people curiously peering out of windows.
It’s not every day you get a senior member of the Royal Family turn up at your place of work.
Photographers poised to get their shot of Harry
Helena Wilkinson
Reporting from outside the High Court
We are outside the court building where we are expecting Prince Harry to arrive shortly.
Dozens of camera crews and photographs are squeezed together, some perched on ladders, on either side of the entrance to the Rolls Building, ready to get the best shot of Prince Harry making his way into court.
If yesterday is anything to go by, they will only have a matter of seconds to get their picture as Prince Harry got out of the car and into court swiftly.
Missed yesterday? Catch up here
Prince Harry gave his first day of evidence in the witness box yesterday, as part of his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
In doing so, he became the first senior royal to give evidence in court in over 130 years.
He was cross-examined by the newspaper publisher's lawyer Andrew Green, who asked about his "hostility" towards the press, suggesting to the duke that this pre-dated his discovery that the tabloid press were using unlawful methods to gather information about him.
"I've experienced hostility from the press since I was born," Prince Harry replied, adding that he had his own "long-standing hostility" towards the media.
The publisher's lawyer said while there was sympathy for the "extraordinary level of press intrusion" Prince Harry has faced, "it does not follow that it was all unlawful activity".
In his written statement, the prince accused the tabloid press of casting members of the Royal Family into roles and creating an "alternative and distorted version of me".
Dozens of journalists await Harry's arrival
James Gregory
Reporting from outside the High Court
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The court building is now open and even though there’s over an hour to go until the start of today’s hearing, there is already a queue of around 35 journalists waiting outside the courtroom.
Members of the public have also been queuing, hoping to get a glimpse of Prince Harry outside the Rolls Building in central London.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
What this is all about - in 100 words
Prince Harry, and three other people, are taking a newspaper publisher to court, alleging information about them was illegally gathered to generate stories.
As part of this illegal gathering, they believe journalists from the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and The People exploited a security gap to access their voicemails and hear messages left by friends and family.
Mirror Group Newspapers has previously admitted phone hacking took place, but says it didn’t in these cases.
This is a test case - if Harry and the other claimants win, the judge will use it to set the level of damages (amount of money) MGN could pay in other cases from other celebrities.
Harry to give second day of evidence in hacking trial
Dulcie Lee
Live reporter
Good morning. Prince Harry will soon begin giving evidence for a second day in his hacking case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror.
He and three others are accusing Mirror Group Newspapers of illegally gathering information on them for stories, including by phone hacking.
Yesterday, Prince Harry told the court he had experienced "hostility from the press since I was born" and said journalists were "desperate for anything royal".
The Mirror publisher's lawyer said many of the stories were gathered via legitimate sources.
He'll continue cross-examining the prince this morning - and our reporters will be in the High Court to bring you all the details.
Live Reporting
Edited by Dulcie Lee
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Analysis ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
What Harry must show to win
Dominic Casciani
Legal correspondent, reporting from court
The key thing to remember ahead of Prince Harry's second day of cross-examination is he isn't here to get a free pass to mouth off about the tabloid press.
He must show his best evidence that he was a victim of phone hacking and "unlawful information gathering".
His appearance is focusing on 33 sample articles from the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and The People, covering events in the Duke's life from 1996 until 2009.
This is the important bit: he has to explain for each and every one of those articles why he believes the newspapers used unlawful techniques to help write them.
He needs to bring facts - or overwhelmingly compelling circumstantial evidence - to court to back his claims.
The task for the Mirror Group's lawyer, is to demolish the prince's case brick by brick.
BreakingHarry arrives at court
Prince Harry has just stepped out of his black Land Rover and is walking into the High Court in central London.
He's about to give his second day of evidence in his case against the publisher Mirror Group Newspapers.
The hearing is due to start shortly - stick with us.
Court workers also hoping to catch a glimpse of Harry
Helena Wilkinson
Reporting from outside the High Court
I’m just looking up to the court building and can see some people curiously peering out of windows.
It’s not every day you get a senior member of the Royal Family turn up at your place of work.
Photographers poised to get their shot of Harry
Helena Wilkinson
Reporting from outside the High Court
We are outside the court building where we are expecting Prince Harry to arrive shortly.
Dozens of camera crews and photographs are squeezed together, some perched on ladders, on either side of the entrance to the Rolls Building, ready to get the best shot of Prince Harry making his way into court.
If yesterday is anything to go by, they will only have a matter of seconds to get their picture as Prince Harry got out of the car and into court swiftly.
Missed yesterday? Catch up here
Prince Harry gave his first day of evidence in the witness box yesterday, as part of his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
In doing so, he became the first senior royal to give evidence in court in over 130 years.
He was cross-examined by the newspaper publisher's lawyer Andrew Green, who asked about his "hostility" towards the press, suggesting to the duke that this pre-dated his discovery that the tabloid press were using unlawful methods to gather information about him.
"I've experienced hostility from the press since I was born," Prince Harry replied, adding that he had his own "long-standing hostility" towards the media.
The publisher's lawyer said while there was sympathy for the "extraordinary level of press intrusion" Prince Harry has faced, "it does not follow that it was all unlawful activity".
In his written statement, the prince accused the tabloid press of casting members of the Royal Family into roles and creating an "alternative and distorted version of me".
Dozens of journalists await Harry's arrival
James Gregory
Reporting from outside the High Court
The court building is now open and even though there’s over an hour to go until the start of today’s hearing, there is already a queue of around 35 journalists waiting outside the courtroom.
Members of the public have also been queuing, hoping to get a glimpse of Prince Harry outside the Rolls Building in central London.
What this is all about - in 100 words
Prince Harry, and three other people, are taking a newspaper publisher to court, alleging information about them was illegally gathered to generate stories.
As part of this illegal gathering, they believe journalists from the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and The People exploited a security gap to access their voicemails and hear messages left by friends and family.
Mirror Group Newspapers has previously admitted phone hacking took place, but says it didn’t in these cases.
This is a test case - if Harry and the other claimants win, the judge will use it to set the level of damages (amount of money) MGN could pay in other cases from other celebrities.
Harry to give second day of evidence in hacking trial
Dulcie Lee
Live reporter
Good morning. Prince Harry will soon begin giving evidence for a second day in his hacking case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror.
He and three others are accusing Mirror Group Newspapers of illegally gathering information on them for stories, including by phone hacking.
Yesterday, Prince Harry told the court he had experienced "hostility from the press since I was born" and said journalists were "desperate for anything royal".
The Mirror publisher's lawyer said many of the stories were gathered via legitimate sources.
He'll continue cross-examining the prince this morning - and our reporters will be in the High Court to bring you all the details.