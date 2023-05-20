Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The G7 (Group of Seven) summit is an annual meeting of the world's seven largest so-called "advanced" economies – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Japan took over the G7 presidency from Germany in 2023, meaning it will host a number of meetings throughout the year, most notably this summit.

Throughout the year G7 ministers and officials hold meetings, form agreements and publish joint statements on global events.

The EU is not a member of the G7 but also attends, while representatives from countries including Australia, Brazil, South Korea and India have also been invited.

Russia was expelled from the group - previously known as the G8 - in 2014 in response to its annexation of Crimea.