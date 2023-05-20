Live
Biden to meet Zelensky as G7 summit concludes in Japan
viewing this page
With reporting in Hiroshima from Tessa Wong, Shaimaa Khalil, Laura Bicker, Chris Mason, Nick Marsh, Sakiko Shiraishi and Eri Okazaki
With reporting in Hiroshima from Tessa Wong, Shaimaa Khalil, Laura Bicker, Chris Mason, Nick Marsh, Sakiko Shiraishi and Eri Okazaki
Live Reporting
Edited by Matt Murphy
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images EPA-EFE/REX/ShutterstockCopyright: EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
What is the G7 and what does it do?
The G7 (Group of Seven) summit is an annual meeting of the world's seven largest so-called "advanced" economies – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Japan took over the G7 presidency from Germany in 2023, meaning it will host a number of meetings throughout the year, most notably this summit.
Throughout the year G7 ministers and officials hold meetings, form agreements and publish joint statements on global events.
The EU is not a member of the G7 but also attends, while representatives from countries including Australia, Brazil, South Korea and India have also been invited.
Russia was expelled from the group - previously known as the G8 - in 2014 in response to its annexation of Crimea.
What to expect on the final day of the summit
There’s still a lot for the leaders of the seven nations to finish discussing before they leave the summit later today.
The world leaders and their spouses will visit Shukkeien, a historic Japanese garden, before Japanese PM Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference around 14:30 local time (06:30 BST).
We’re also expecting to hear from US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before the summit closes.
There's a lot of interest in their meeting after the White House's announcement yesterday that it was going to begin allowing Western allies to supply Ukraine with advanced fighter jets, including American-made F-16s.
The proceedings should wrap up around 21:00 local time (12:00 GMT).
Welcome to the G7 summit’s final day
Matt Murphy
BBC News
After a day or so of “will he or won’t he?,” Volodomyr Zelensky made a scene-stealing arrival at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday.
As you can imagine, the Ukrainian president had a busy time once he landed, meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
His early arrival - the Ukrainian leader wasn't due to reach Japan until Sunday - led to a change in schedule. The leaders released their communique a day early - presumably so diaries could be clear for talks with Zelensky - which touched upon how the G7 wants to continue to support Ukraine against Russian aggression as well as outlining aims for China, climate and energy.
Which leads us then to Sunday, the final day of the summit. We’re expecting to hear from Sunak, and Zelensky is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden.
I’ll be taking you through today’s coverage along with my colleagues in London and we will have reporting from Tessa Wong, Laura Bicker, Shaimaa Khalil and Chris Mason in Hiroshima.
Stay with us for live updates.