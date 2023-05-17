The trial has heard that when police searched Lucy Letby's house they found 257 handover sheets relating to babies on the neonatal unit.

She has previously said that she didn't keep them on purpose.

Nick Johnson suggests she's lying about this, and took them with her when she moved house.

She denies lying about it.

Lucy Letby has previously said that she took handover notes home in the pockets of her nurses uniform.

Nick Johnson asks her what she did with all the notes every time she washed her uniform. She says she'd put them aside in various places around her house.