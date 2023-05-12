Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The High Court is hearing allegations from Prince Harry and others that their phones were hacked by journalists from Mirror Group Newspapers.

Harry’s is one of four “test cases” selected to go on trial from a wider group of claimants. The four cases brought to trial are “representative” of the types of allegations facing the publisher.

Lawyers for the claimants argue that executives at the company knew about widespread phone hacking, but failed to act.

Alongside the Duke of Sussex, allegations from three other high-profile claimants are being tested: Coronation Street actor Michael Le Vell (real name Michael Turner), actress Nikki Sanderson, and Fiona Wightman, the ex-wife of the comedian Paul Whitehouse.

Prince Harry is expected to give evidence in June - the first time a senior royal will be a witness in court in modern times.

Mirror group denies allegations of voicemail interception in these cases. It also claimed some of the cases being brought are beyond a legal time limit.

