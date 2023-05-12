The High Court is hearing allegations from Prince Harry and others that their phones were hacked by journalists from Mirror Group Newspapers.
Harry’s is one of four “test cases” selected to go on trial from a wider group of claimants. The four cases brought to trial are “representative” of the types of allegations facing the publisher.
Lawyers for the claimants argue that executives at the company knew about widespread phone hacking, but failed to act.
Alongside the Duke of Sussex, allegations from three other high-profile claimants are being tested: Coronation Street actor Michael Le Vell (real name Michael Turner), actress Nikki Sanderson, and Fiona Wightman, the ex-wife of the comedian Paul Whitehouse.
Prince Harry is expected to give evidence in June - the first time a senior royal will be a witness in court in modern times.
Mirror group denies allegations of voicemail interception in these cases. It also claimed some of the cases being brought are beyond a legal time limit.
Who is involved in the trial?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of a trial over alleged phone hacking claims brought against Mirror Group Newspapers by Prince Harry and three other celebrity claimants.
The High Court is hearing a seven-week long trial into their allegations that the publisher used private investigators and phone hacking to gain access to stories about them.
Yesterday, the Duke of Sussex’s lawyer alleged that unlawful information gathering was widespread and authorised by those at the highest levels of the publisher.
The Mirror group denies all allegations of phone hacking brought by the claimants in this case - but it has previously admitted that the practice did take place.
This afternoon, the court is due to hear from the publisher’s lawyer.
I’m here in London with my colleagues Jamie Whitehead and Jennifer McKiernan, with James Gregory reporting from court - stay with us as we bring you today’s developments.