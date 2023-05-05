His big day might be tomorrow, but King Charles has quite a few things in his diary for today.

He’s due to have lunch at Buckingham Palace with leaders from the Commonwealth realms - the 14 countries (other than the UK) where Charles is monarch.

Guests will include governors general - the King’s representatives in those countries - and prime ministers.

The King will also attend a meeting of Commonwealth heads of government at Marlborough House, the headquarters of Commonwealth nations in St James’s, central London.

Later on this afternoon, the King will host a large reception for hundreds of international guests alongside other members of the Royal Family, back at Buckingham Palace.