Here’s a little look at what else is in store this weekend:
The Coronation ceremony itself is at 11:00 BST(10:00 GMT) tomorrow - when the King and Queen will formally be crowned. There’ll be big processions to and from Westminster Abbey, as well as an expected appearance from the royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony and a military flypast
On Sunday, we’re encouraged to banquet with our neighbours during nationwide street parties as part of the Big Lunch initiative. That evening, the King and Queen will attend the BBC-produced Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which will also be graced by musical royalty in the shape of Lionel Richie and others. Meanwhile, Lighting Up the Nation will see locations across the UK illuminated
Bank holiday Monday will be more than just a day off work or school for many people, with the public encouraged to take part in local volunteering through the Big Help Out
What’s the King doing today?
His big day might be tomorrow, but King Charles has quite a few things in his diary for today.
He’s due to have lunch at Buckingham Palace with leaders from the Commonwealth realms - the 14 countries (other than the UK) where Charles is monarch.
Guests will include governors general - the King’s representatives in those countries - and prime ministers.
The King will also attend a meeting of Commonwealth heads of government at Marlborough House, the headquarters of Commonwealth nations in St James’s, central London.
Later on this afternoon, the King will host a large reception for hundreds of international guests alongside other members of the Royal Family, back at Buckingham Palace.
- Read more about the Commonwealth: Charles is King of 15 countries - but for how much longer?
A weekend of festivities
Hello and welcome
Alys Davies
Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as King Charles III prepares to greet overseas guests and dignitaries, ahead of his Coronation.
Meanwhile, a huge security operation is under way in the capital, with fans already camped out along the route of tomorrow’s procession on the Mall.
Viewing screens and barriers are also going up.
We're poised to bring you all the pomp and pageantry, plus expert analysis and a range of views and voices.
So whether you're hanging out the bunting or trying to avoid the crowds, stay with us.