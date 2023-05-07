Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

There's still many long weekend Coronation events to come after yesterday's historic display of pageantry.

Today, neighbours and communities across the UK are being invited to share food and fun together as part of the Coronation Big Lunch.

Later, from 20:00 BST, The Coronation Concert will showcase the country's diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre and dance. Kirsty Young will anchor the live coverage for BBC TV and BBC iPlayer and Clara Amfo and Jordan Banjo will be backstage with the artists.

The concert will see a world-class orchestra play a host of musical favourites and will also feature, for the first time ever, a joint performance from The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera House, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art.

As part of the show, ten locations around the UK including Blackpool, Sheffield, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Gateshead, Cornwall and Belfast will be lit up in a live sequence as part of Lighting Up The Nation.