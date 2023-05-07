Today, neighbours and communities across the UK are being invited to share food and fun together as part of the Coronation Big Lunch.
Later, from 20:00 BST, The Coronation Concert will showcase the country's diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre and dance. Kirsty Young will anchor the live coverage for BBC TV and BBC iPlayer and Clara Amfo and Jordan Banjo will be backstage with the artists.
The concert will see a world-class orchestra play a host of musical favourites and will also feature, for the first time ever, a joint performance from The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera House, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art.
As part of the show, ten locations around the UK including Blackpool, Sheffield, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Gateshead, Cornwall and Belfast will be lit up in a live sequence as part of Lighting Up The Nation.
Time to party
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining our live coverage of the Coronation weekend.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned in a Coronation service in London’s Westminster Abbey yesterday, the first in 70 years.
As the BBC's royal correspondent Sean Coughlan - who was inside the abbey - said: "This was history in the making."
Huge crowds descended on central London – including some anti-monarchy protesters – for the occasion, and about 20 million Britons tuned into the television coverage.
The celebrations are continuing today, with street parties, the Big Lunch event and Coronation concert, followed by The Big Help Out tomorrow.
My colleagues will be reporting on the latest from these celebrations across the country, and I’m here in London with Aoife Walsh, Alice Cuddy and Gabriela Pomeroy to bring you updates and analysis on the festivities, so stay with us.
Live Reporting
Edited by Jasmine Taylor-Coleman and Marita Moloney
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The Coronation events happening today
There's still many long weekend Coronation events to come after yesterday's historic display of pageantry.
Today, neighbours and communities across the UK are being invited to share food and fun together as part of the Coronation Big Lunch.
Later, from 20:00 BST, The Coronation Concert will showcase the country's diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre and dance. Kirsty Young will anchor the live coverage for BBC TV and BBC iPlayer and Clara Amfo and Jordan Banjo will be backstage with the artists.
The concert will see a world-class orchestra play a host of musical favourites and will also feature, for the first time ever, a joint performance from The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera House, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art.
As part of the show, ten locations around the UK including Blackpool, Sheffield, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Gateshead, Cornwall and Belfast will be lit up in a live sequence as part of Lighting Up The Nation.
Time to party
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining our live coverage of the Coronation weekend.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned in a Coronation service in London’s Westminster Abbey yesterday, the first in 70 years.
As the BBC's royal correspondent Sean Coughlan - who was inside the abbey - said: "This was history in the making."
Huge crowds descended on central London – including some anti-monarchy protesters – for the occasion, and about 20 million Britons tuned into the television coverage.
The celebrations are continuing today, with street parties, the Big Lunch event and Coronation concert, followed by The Big Help Out tomorrow.
My colleagues will be reporting on the latest from these celebrations across the country, and I’m here in London with Aoife Walsh, Alice Cuddy and Gabriela Pomeroy to bring you updates and analysis on the festivities, so stay with us.