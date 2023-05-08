Monday’s final part of the Coronation weekend celebrations isn’t just any old bank holiday.

It’s also the Big Help Out: an initiative which sees people being invited to take part in volunteering projects in their local community.

After the pomp and ceremony of Saturday and the glitz and glamor of the concert yesterday, today sees a shift to focus on local projects making a difference everyday, and the volunteers giving something back.

Thousands of organisations will get together to give people the chance to get involved and have a positive impact on their local community.

People are being encouraged to give as much time as they can - be that an hour, a day, or even committing to taking part in something that becomes a more regular activity following the bank holiday. Buckingham Palace wants to create "a lasting volunteering legacy".

