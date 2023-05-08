What charities do the King and Queen give their time to?
Over the years, King Charles III and Queen Camilla have worked closely with many charities and public organisations.
King Charles has established more than 20 charities over four decades, including The Prince’s Trust, The Prince’s Foundation and the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund, according to the Royal Family’s official website.
He has publicly supported a wide variety of causes related to the environment, rural communities, the arts, healthcare and education.
For Queen Camilla’s part, she is a patron or president of over 90 charities. Her charity work is often linked to health and wellbeing, promoting literacy, the arts, animal welfare and supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault.
Bear Grylls: It’s about building up young people
The Scout Association's chief scout Bear Grylls has been preparing for the events today with the Big Help Out. He says that six million people are helping out today across the UK, which equates to one in 10 people.
He told BBC Breakfast earlier: “Some people don’t volunteer because no one’s ever asked them. People want to get involved, they want to help out, they like doing things to help their communities.
It’s inspiring, it really is. If you volunteer you’re happier, you build community, you build friendships, you’re giving people skills.”
He is taking part in the Scouts events today in Wembley where young people can learn how to rock climb, throw darts and get involved in team sports.
Grylls said: “I love helping with Scouts because it’s about building young people." He says it's about more than a "chance for adventure", but also about gaining life skills.
How to find out about volunteering near me
If you’re yet to sign up to volunteer today and fancy doing so as part of The Big Help Out, it’s not too late.
An app and website have been set up where you can search for various volunteering opportunities in your local area.
Activities range from community gardening to helping at rescue animal centres and supporting young people to helping the elderly.
Get ready for the Big Help Out
Organisers say today will bring people together and highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities all over the country.
The initiative has been organised by the Together Coalition and other groups such as The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK.
Who are the Together Coalition? Well, anyone and everyone can join, it says - from community groups to organisations in sport, the media, business, healthcare and many others. It aims to build “kinder, closer and more connected communities"
The Royal Voluntary Service helps support the NHS with its own volunteers, and gives people practical help and emotional support if they’re struggling to cope
The Scouts say they’ve been growing as a movement for the last 13 years. They’re open to all - there are now over 102,000 girls in the organisation, which aims to shape skills in young people and help them make a positive social impact
Hello and welcome
Andrew Humphrey
Live reporter
Monday’s final part of the Coronation weekend celebrations isn’t just any old bank holiday.
It’s also the Big Help Out: an initiative which sees people being invited to take part in volunteering projects in their local community.
After the pomp and ceremony of Saturday and the glitz and glamor
of the concert yesterday, today sees a shift to focus on local projects making
a difference everyday, and the volunteers giving something back.
Thousands of organisations will get together to give people the chance to get involved and have a positive impact on their local community.
People are being encouraged to give as much time as they can - be that an hour, a day, or even committing to taking part in something that becomes a more regular activity following the bank holiday. Buckingham Palace wants to create "a lasting volunteering legacy".
I'm here to tell you about what's going on today along with my colleagues Emma Owen, James Harness, Gem O'Reilly, Alys Davies, Malu Cursino and James FitzGerald.
Edited by Andrew Humphrey and James FitzGerald
All times stated are UK
What are the royals doing today?
King Charles and Queen Camilla are not expected to attend any events today, but other royals will be taking part.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will take part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs training centre in Reading.
Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence will attend a civic service recognising local volunteers at Gloucester Cathedral.
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will meet young volunteers at a Coronation party at St Mark's Coptic Orthodox Church in Kensington, west London.
Prince William and the Princess of Wales are also expected to join in with volunteer events.
Washout in Wigan
Samantha Jagger
BBC News
The rain has put a dampener on Wigan. The council says it's had to cancel its Coronation event due to the bad weather.
The party was due to be held in Mesnes Park.
The authority said the weather would “cause a challenging and potentially unsafe event environment”.
Is today a bank holiday?
A number of you have been searching this - and yes, it is indeed.
An extra day off work and school for millions of people for the Coronation was announced back in November.
Before the weekend, National Rail issued travel advice for London and Windsor ahead of planned events (which have now passed).
If you're keen to know the situation on the roads, you can check out the latest in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
