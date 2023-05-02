Defence set to begin in trial of nurse Lucy Letby

SWNS Copyright: SWNS

This trial began last October, with officials saying it could last some time.

And for more than six months, the 12 jurors at Manchester Crown Court have been hearing evidence about Letby and the 17 babies she is accused of either murdering or trying to kill.

The prosecution has now completed setting out that evidence, and we’re now going to hear from the defence. We don’t know how long it will take.

But when that’s over, both the prosecution and the defence will sum up their arguments before the judge asks the jury to retire to consider their verdict.