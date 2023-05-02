Live
Defence set to begin in trial of nurse Lucy Letby
Warning: This page may contain description of newborn and infant deaths which readers may find distressing. Find support from BBC Action Line.
Edited by Dulcie Lee and Emma Owen
What stage is the case at?
This trial began last October, with officials saying it could last some time.
And for more than six months, the 12 jurors at Manchester Crown Court have been hearing evidence about Letby and the 17 babies she is accused of either murdering or trying to kill.
The prosecution has now completed setting out that evidence, and we’re now going to hear from the defence. We don’t know how long it will take.
But when that’s over, both the prosecution and the defence will sum up their arguments before the judge asks the jury to retire to consider their verdict.
Dan O’Donoghue
Reporting from court
I’ve been reporting on the trial for the last six months from the press annexe at Manchester Crown Court, and my reports have been used daily on the BBC News website.
I’m back at court today and will be helping to bring you the latest as Lucy Letby stands trial.
Defence due to begin in Lucy Letby trial
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the trial of the nurse, Lucy Letby.
She’s accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Letby, 33, denies all the charges.
The prosecution has now concluded its case. We’re due to hear from the defence next.
Our reporters in court will bring you all the key lines right here.