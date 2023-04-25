Does the UK need a monarchy? Follow the BBC debate

Tonight's host, Mishal Husain, starts by asking Prof Jason Arday: "Does our society need a monarchy?"
Listen to the debate live
The debate on Radio 4 has started.
You can listen to the whole programme live by clicking on the play button at the top of this page.
The debate is about to start
Radio 4's debate on the question: “Do we still need a monarchy?” is about to start.
Stay with us as we bring you the top lines from what is sure to be an interesting discussion.
How will the coronation ceremony be modernised?
The topic of whether the British monarchy needs to modernise to survive is likely to come up in tonight's debate.
We already know that there are some efforts to modernise the King's Coronation.
While the Coronation on 6 May is likely to showcase the sort of lavish royal pageantry the British are famous for, some details have emerged which indicate the ceremony is likely to incorporate some "modern" elements fitting for 2023.
This year, the consecrating oil used to anoint the monarch will be vegan and cruelty-free. In addition, new music has been commissioned and the Coronation Oath will become "Defender of Faith", as opposed to "Defender of THE (Protestant) Faith".
The Coronation ceremony will also include a more inclusive, multi-faith dimension to the service, with representatives of a range of religions.
The decision to reduce the guest list for King Charles's Coronation to a quarter of the numbers that attended his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's might also be an attempt by the palace to keep costs "reasonable".
How popular is the monarchy under King Charles?
The monarchy is at a time of transition after the long reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
But is public opinion about the monarchy changing too?
Recent appearances by King Charles have seen anti-monarchy protesters making their presence noisily felt, alongside those showing support for the new reign.
Those anti-monarchists have acknowledged that they would have been reluctant to carry out such protests when the late Queen was alive, because of the risk of antagonising the public. But now it seems the gloves are off.
To gauge the public mood ahead of the coronation, BBC Panorama commissioned a new YouGov opinion poll. The results suggest broad support for keeping the monarchy, with 58% preferring it to an elected head of state - which was supported by 26%.
Tonight’s panellists are Charles Moore, Prof Jason Arday, Polly Toynbee, Billy Bragg and Juliet Samuels.
Lord Moore is a journalist and former Daily Telegraph editor. He is a known monarchist, and has previously said that “monarchy is the guarantor of democracy” and that it "reaches parts politics can’t reach"
Prof Jason Arday is a sociologist and expert of race, inequality and education. In March, he became the youngest black professor ever appointed at the University of Cambridge
Polly Toynbee is a journalist for the Guardian. She has previously said the monarchy is "a worthless vacuum shrouded in ceremony"
Billy Bragg is a singer-songwriter and leftist activist
Juliet Samuel is a columnist at the Times and has said she will be arguing the case for the monarchy in tonight’s debate
Do we need a monarchy?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
That’s the question being asked in this evening’s Radio 4 Today Debate.
Topics of discussion are likely to include the popularity of the Royal Family, wealth and inequality, constitutional questions, and the British monarchy’s future.
The discussion comes ahead of King Charles III's Coronation on 6 May. It's sure to be an interesting debate, with plenty of strongly-held and opposing views between our panellists, some of which might reflect how you feel too.
Hello and welcome
Alys Davies
Live reporter
The Coronation of King Charles III is less than two weeks away.
While many will be busily preparing for another historic royal occasion, there are others who will be questioning why having a coronation is even necessary. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year, the public debate about whether the UK still needs a royal family has been reignited.
With this in mind, Radio 4’s Today Debate is asking the question: “Do we need a monarchy?”
We’ll be bring you the latest as Mishal Husain hosts a debate in BBC's Radio Theatre in Broadcasting House with an expert panel featuring Charles Moore, Prof Jason Arday, Polly Toynbee, Billy Bragg and Juliet Samuels.
You can also listen live at the top of this page. Stay with us.
