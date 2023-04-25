Does the UK need a monarchy? Follow the BBC debate

Patriarchate of Jerusalem and Buckingham Palace Copyright: Patriarchate of Jerusalem and Buckingham Palace The sacred oil was consecrated in Jerusalem Image caption: The sacred oil was consecrated in Jerusalem

The topic of whether the British monarchy needs to modernise to survive is likely to come up in tonight's debate.

We already know that there are some efforts to modernise the King's Coronation.

While the Coronation on 6 May is likely to showcase the sort of lavish royal pageantry the British are famous for, some details have emerged which indicate the ceremony is likely to incorporate some "modern" elements fitting for 2023.

This year, the consecrating oil used to anoint the monarch will be vegan and cruelty-free. In addition, new music has been commissioned and the Coronation Oath will become "Defender of Faith", as opposed to "Defender of THE (Protestant) Faith".

The Coronation ceremony will also include a more inclusive, multi-faith dimension to the service, with representatives of a range of religions.

The decision to reduce the guest list for King Charles's Coronation to a quarter of the numbers that attended his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's might also be an attempt by the palace to keep costs "reasonable".