Sam, a British businessman living in Sudan, told the BBC that news of the UK evacuation at the weekend "gave us hope, but in the absence of any information from the government this was clearly a solution for diplomats only".

He described the situation as a "nightmare for those of us left behind", and said he knew of many people from other countries such as Hungary and South Africa whose embassies were making plans to evacuate nationals.

Another UK citizen in Sudan, William, described a chaotic situation as he opted to leave Khartoum on a bus - organised by his Sudanese employer - to take him and other nationals to Egypt.

Speaking to the BBC's Newshour programme, he said the UK government had given him "nothing" in terms of support, adding: "We had to basically go private, we've had absolutely nothing but nonsense from the government and not even nonsense. We've had nothing.

"The internet's just gone out, so we've been on 3G all day. And we were all running out of data. And so communication was becoming increasingly difficult."

William described waiting to be collected by the bus as a "dicey situation" with "gunfire going off all the time".