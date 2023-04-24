Sam, a British businessman living in Sudan, told the BBC that news of the UK evacuation at the weekend "gave us hope, but in the absence of any information from the government this was clearly a solution for diplomats only".
He described the situation as a "nightmare for those of us left behind", and said he knew of many people from other countries such as Hungary and South Africa whose embassies were making plans to evacuate nationals.
Another UK citizen in Sudan, William, described a chaotic situation as he opted to leave Khartoum on a bus - organised by his Sudanese employer - to take him and other nationals to Egypt.
Speaking to the BBC's Newshour programme, he said the UK government had given him "nothing" in terms of support, adding: "We had to basically go private, we've had absolutely nothing but nonsense from the government and not even nonsense. We've had nothing.
"The internet's just gone out, so we've been on 3G all day. And we were all running out of data. And so communication was becoming increasingly difficult."
William described waiting to be collected by the bus as a "dicey situation" with "gunfire going off all the time".
UK foreign secretary on Sudan crisis
Let's give you a quick catch-up on what UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said - yesterday he called for a ceasefire and end to the violence in Sudan.
He said British diplomats were evacuated from the country after specific threats and violence were made towards them.
Cleverly also urged Britons in the region to "register with us... so we know who is there and where they are".
He has also said that the UK government remains "absolutely committed to supporting" Britons in Sudan but added that without an end to the fighting, ministers were "severely limited in our ability to provide assistance to British nationals".
How did we get here?
Generals have been running the north-east African country of Sudan through what is called the Sovereign Council since a coup in October 2021.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is under the command of the council's vice-president, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The army, meanwhile, is led by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the Sovereign Council.
A proposed move to a civilian-led government has floundered on a timetable to integrate the RSF into the national army.
The RSF wanted to delay the move for 10 years, but the army said it should happen in two.
Clashes erupted in the morning of 15th of April between two groups, and have continued despite attempted ceasefires.
Welcome to our live coverage
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Good morning, we've seen further developments in Sudan over the last 24 hours.
UK PM Rishi Sunak has confirmed that British diplomats and their families were evacuated from the country yesterday after fighting between opposing forces has escalated with deadly shooting and shelling in the capital, Khartoum.
France, Germany, Italy and Spain have been evacuating diplomats and other nationals from the country, but some British people still in Sudan feel like they have been abandoned by the government, although Sunak has said that work is going on to ensure the safety of British nationals still there.
However, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly says help for those still there will be “severely limited” until a ceasefire is reached.
I'm joined by colleagues in London and we'll be working closely with our BBC Africa colleagues to bring you the latest developments.
In the meantime, you can read our news story here.
