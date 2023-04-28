Labour's shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh has just told Sky News that Sharp "will have to go" if the upcoming report says he "failed to declare the details of this loan arrangement properly or failed to be forthcoming in the process".

She went on to say it was "concerning to see how the government has sat back and done very little about the potential breaches in the process".

Sharp has denied having any part in arranging the loan for former PM Boris Johnson or any conflict of interest with his appointment as BBC chairman.

The report is expected to be released imminently, so stay with us for updates.