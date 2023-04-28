Sharp will have to go if he failed to properly declare loan details - Labour
Labour's shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh has just told Sky News that Sharp "will have to go" if the upcoming report says he "failed to declare the details of this loan arrangement properly or failed to be forthcoming in the process".
She went on to say it was "concerning to see how the government has sat back and done very little about the potential breaches in the process".
Sharp has denied having any part in arranging the loan for former PM Boris Johnson or any conflict of interest with his appointment as BBC chairman.
The report is expected to be released imminently, so stay with us for updates.
How Lineker row intensified pressure on Sharp
Richard Sharp's position came under further scrutiny in March following Gary Lineker's suspension over a tweet criticising government asylum policy, a decision which triggered a wider row about BBC impartiality.
Critics of the BBC's handling of the episode contrasted Lineker's suspension with how allegations against Sharp were dealt with, pointing out the chair was able to remain in post despite ongoing investigations.
The BBC was accused of "caving in" to pressure from the government by Labour leader Keir Starmer, after Downing Street and numerous senior ministers weighed in to criticise Lineker. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey claimed the suspension had demonstrated "failure at the very top of the BBC" and called on Sharp to step down in order to protect the broadcaster's independence.
Former senior BBC officials also spoke out during the Lineker row and called for Sharp to go, including Roger Mosey, a former head of BBC TV news, who said the chair was damaging the corporation's credibility.
Richard Sharp: Banker, Tory donor and former mentor to Rishi Sunak
Richard Sharp’s career, relationships and politics have been under the spotlight - so let’s take a look at the BBC chairman’s CV.
The former banker began his 40-year finance career at investment bank JP Morgan.
He later worked at Goldman Sachs, where one of his closest relationships was with a young Rishi Sunak (who of course hadn’t entered politics back then).
Years later, Sharp went on to work for his old mentee Sunak while he was chancellor, helping the government at the beginning of the pandemic.
Sharp has previously said he is "considered to be a Brexiteer". He's donated around £400,000 to the Conservative Party over the past two decades.
Outside of traditional party politics, Sharp served for many years as a member of the Bank of England's financial policy committee and previously sat on the board of the conservative think-tank, the Centre for Policy Studies.
For those of you trying to get your head around this complex story, here’s a summary.
A review into Richard Sharp's appointment has been tasked with investigating whether he failed to disclose details of his involvement in the facilitation of a guarantee for an £800,000 personal loan to the former prime minister, Boris Johnson.
Sharp has denied involvement in the arrangement, or the existence of a conflict of interest.
But he has previously accepted setting up a meeting between the head of the civil service and millionaire Sam Blyth - a distant cousin of Johnson’s who had offered to provide him financial assistance in late 2020.
Sharp, an ex-investment banker and Conservative Party donor, had already applied to be BBC chairman at the time of that meeting.
He was named as the government's preferred candidate in January 2021 and took up the chairmanship a month later, but this was called into question when reports around the loan surfaced in the Sunday Times in January.
Since then, Sharp has faced calls from opposition parties and former senior BBC figures to step down.
The review is being led by Adam Heppinstall KC - a barrister who does not hold any public post.
The commissioner of public appointments originally tasked with the review, William Shawcross, stood aside because he had met Sharp on previous occasions.
What does the BBC chairman do?
The chair of the BBC board is responsible for upholding and protecting the independence of the BBC.
They support and oversee the work of the BBC, rather than running the organisation on a day-to-day basis.
And they’re also responsible for that key BBC mission - to inform, educate and entertain.
The current chairman, Richard Sharp, is paid £160,000 a year in the role (which he’s pledged to give to charity).
Ultimately, the chairman is appointed by the prime minster on recommendation from other officials.
As the job title suggests, they also chair the BBC board, which is made up of 13 people and includes the CEO of BBC News and the director general of the BBC, Tim Davie.
The board sets the strategic direction of the BBC, its creative remit, and budget - as well as ensuring value for money.
Answers on Sharp’s appointment expected today
Katie Razzall
Culture editor
We should get some answers today on - most simply - whether BBC chairman Richard Sharp broke the code on public appointments.
That code on application forms and advertising around the BBC chairman role was very clear.
It says you must declare anything that might be misconstrued, cause embarrassment or cause public confidence to be jeopardised. So, if the report finds he did mislead the appointment panel and MPs - who later approved him for that role - the pressure will be on him to resign.
But of course, demanding a resignation and it happening aren't the same thing.
One scenario is that Richard Sharp sees the report, which we do understand will be difficult, and falls on his sword. Another is that he accepts he made a mistake, but not in bad faith. The best scenario for him is that the report says he broke the code, but that he did not know that it was a technical breach.
He would likely see that as something to start to build on, but of course other people might have different thoughts on that.
What this is about - in 100 words
This is all about whether Richard Sharp properly disclosed everything he should’ve during his appointment as BBC chairman.
Specifically, it’s about whether he properly disclosed his involvement in facilitating a personal loan of £800,000 to Boris Johnson, who was prime minister at the time.
As PM, Johnson was ultimately responsible for giving him the job.
Sharp has denied any wrongdoing - or any involvement in arranging the loan.
A group of MPs has already concluded Sharp didn’t give them the “full facts” when they were considering his suitability for the role.
This report by a top lawyer also looks into the appointment process.
Welcome to our coverage of the Richard Sharp report
Sarah Fowler
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining us.
A report into the circumstances surrounding the appointment of BBC chairman Richard Sharp is expected to be published imminently.
It will look at whether Sharp properly disclosed details of any involvement in the facilitation of a £800,000 loan guarantee to the then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
In February, MPs criticised Sharp for “significant errors of judgement” in failing to declare the potential conflict of interest.
An independent review examining the process of Sharp’s appointment has been led by Adam Heppinstall KC, on behalf of the office of public appointments.
His report could make for uncomfortable reading for Sharp, who has faced calls to resign.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates and break down the story and why it matters.
