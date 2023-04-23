In addition to our live text blog, you’ll be able to watch special BBC News coverage of the unique event with reporters chipping in with reaction from around the UK.
You’ll be able to watch this live by clicking the play button at the top of this page from 2.30pm.
Will I get the alert if my phone is on silent?
In a nutshell, yes.
People who have their phones switched off or on airport mode will not receive the message - but it will sound if your phone is switched to silent.
So for those of you catching any matinee theatre performances today, be warned!
Are emergency alerts used anywhere else?
While planning for the UK’s emergency alerts system has been ten years in the making, other countries - such as France, the US and Japan - have used them for years.
But the rollouts haven’t always gone so smoothly.
In Canada, government agencies can issue alerts to mobile phones for the likes of natural disasters and public health issues.
Back in 2015, residents in the Canadian province of Manitoba were incensed by an alert warning of an impending tornado. They complained the alert’s garbled recording was so nonsensical that it mispronounced the names of the locations in the tornado’s wake.
South Korea’s first nationwide mobile notification system was adopted in 2005 and is used to issue warnings about disasters and to provide guidelines in emergency situations - including the Covid pandemic.
In the early stages, residents were notified on a daily basis on the number of new cases in their area as well as contact tracing information on virus carriers to prevent the spread of the disease.
But people grew weary of the alerts system, criticising the excessive amount of messages.
According to the interior ministry, over 145,000 Covid-related text alerts were sent nationwide by the central and local authorities for three years between 2020 and 2022, Korea Times reported.
Experts have argued that if there are too many alerts, receivers might get fatigued, making them less likely to respond to a disaster.
What events may be impacted by the noise of our phones today?
Today’s test is happening on St George's Day - when England’s patron saint is celebrated.
It also coincides with some major events including the London Marathon and Premier League games between Bournemouth and West Ham, and Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur, which kick off at 2pm.
Organisers of the World Snooker Championship have said they will pause play just before 3pm at the Crucible in Sheffield and will continue it after the alert.
The Society of London Theatre also said it had advised members to tell people to turn off their phones to "minimise disruption to shows".
West End shows such as Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, Frozen, Mamma Mia! and The Lion King are among those putting on matinees on Sunday.
Emergency alert could be sound that saves your life, says deputy PM
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The emergency alert being tested today could be the sound that “saves your life” - that’s according to the newly-appointed deputy PM, Oliver Dowden.
Dowden has been doing the media rounds this morning, reassuring people they should not be concerned and will be able to "keep calm and carry on" with their day after getting the test alert on their 4G and 5G devices.
He said: "The government's number one job is to keep people safe and this is another tool in the toolkit for emergency situations, such as flooding or wildfires, and where there is a genuine risk to life.
"So it really is the sound that could save your life.
"I would encourage people to remember that today it is just a test; there is no need to take any action and you can simply swipe it away as you would any other message you receive."
Welcome along
Jeremy Gahagan
BBC News Live reporter
Hello and welcome to our coverage as we await the government's new emergency alert system - due to sound on nearly every smartphone in the UK this afternoon at 3pm.
The idea is that in the future the alert will be used to warn of extreme weather events, such as flash floods or wildfires, and may even be used during terror incidents.
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden says the alert could be the sound that “saves your life”.
All 4G and 5G Android and Apple phones are fitted with emergency alert capability and similar systems are in use in other countries, including the US, Canada, Japan and the Netherlands.
My colleagues and I are here at BBC Broadcasting House and we’ll guide you through details of the test and will provide reaction from around the country once the alert sounds.