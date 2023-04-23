Reuters Copyright: Reuters South Korea’s mobile notification system was used early in the Covid pandemic Image caption: South Korea’s mobile notification system was used early in the Covid pandemic

While planning for the UK’s emergency alerts system has been ten years in the making, other countries - such as France, the US and Japan - have used them for years.

But the rollouts haven’t always gone so smoothly.

In Canada, government agencies can issue alerts to mobile phones for the likes of natural disasters and public health issues.

Back in 2015, residents in the Canadian province of Manitoba were incensed by an alert warning of an impending tornado. They complained the alert’s garbled recording was so nonsensical that it mispronounced the names of the locations in the tornado’s wake.

South Korea’s first nationwide mobile notification system was adopted in 2005 and is used to issue warnings about disasters and to provide guidelines in emergency situations - including the Covid pandemic.

In the early stages, residents were notified on a daily basis on the number of new cases in their area as well as contact tracing information on virus carriers to prevent the spread of the disease.

But people grew weary of the alerts system, criticising the excessive amount of messages.

According to the interior ministry, over 145,000 Covid-related text alerts were sent nationwide by the central and local authorities for three years between 2020 and 2022, Korea Times reported.

Experts have argued that if there are too many alerts, receivers might get fatigued, making them less likely to respond to a disaster.