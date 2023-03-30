Det Supt Mark Baker, the Merseyside Police officer who led the murder hunt, said hardened investigators were "extremely shocked" by Cashman's "relentless, careless pursuit and total disregard for any other life" in the shooting.

He said nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was "extremely frightened" because she heard gunshots and she was "cowering" behind her mother in her own home.

He said when he fired the fourth shot into the house which went through Cheryl Korbel’s hand and into Olivia, Cashman "will have heard the screams and he’s continued to carry on shooting inside the house".