Olivia's mother 'ecstatic' as Cashman guilty of murder
Warning: The reporting on this page contains descriptions of violence that some readers may find distressing. You can find support here.
Police said a search of an exterior electric cupboard at Cashman’s home showed a range of CCTV recorders had been in use, and that one had last connected on 25 August – days after the shooting. But no CCTV recorders were recovered by police during the investigation
The court was also shown CCTV footage which the prosecution said showed the gunman wearing a pair of tracksuit bottoms which matched the style and design of those worn by Cashman
Jurors also heard from a woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who had a brief relationship with father-of-two Cashman. She alleged Cashman went to her house after the shooting, where she said he changed his clothes and she heard him saying he had "done Joey". Cashman said in court that the woman "is trying to ruin my life because, for one thing, I won’t leave my partner for her"
Olivia was fatally shot as her mother, Cheryl Korbel, tried to stop a gunman entering their house on 22 August
He had been chasing Joseph Nee, who is said to have been the intended target, through the street
In a police interview, Korbel said she had heard bangs outside her home. When she went outside to look, she saw a man coming up the road
She closed her front door but it did not shut properly because it was left on the catch
Korbel was shot in the wrist as she tried to shut the door to stop two men entering
Olivia, who was behind Korbel, was shot in the chest
Cashman fired two more times, hitting Nee in his upper body, before fleeing the scene
Korbel told investigators a neighbour started CPR on Olivia before police turned up and removed her from the house
Korbel was then taken to hospital for treatment. She said while she was there, she was told Olivia "had gone”
Olivia's murder shocked even hardened investigators - police
Det Supt Mark Baker, the Merseyside Police officer who led the murder hunt, said hardened investigators were "extremely shocked" by Cashman's "relentless, careless pursuit and total disregard for any other life" in the shooting.
He said nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was "extremely frightened" because she heard gunshots and she was "cowering" behind her mother in her own home.
He said when he fired the fourth shot into the house which went through Cheryl Korbel’s hand and into Olivia, Cashman "will have heard the screams and he’s continued to carry on shooting inside the house".
What happened on the night of Olivia's murder?
Liz Roberts
North of England reporter
The details of what happened on the night of 22 August last year were given in detail in court.
It’s an unbelievable and terrifying sequence of events. Thomas Cashman, a high-level drug dealer, was lying in wait for his intended target, fellow drug dealer, Joseph Nee.
He shot at him in the street and wounded him. But as he tried to finish the job, his gun jammed.
Nee fled for his life - heading for the light of an open door - the home of Cheryl Korbel, who’d heard the commotion.
As Cheryl tried to close the door to keep the strangers out Cashman shot again.
The bullet went through the door, through her hand, and hit Olivia in the chest.
Watch the moment Olivia's murderer is arrested
Police have released bodycam footage showing the moment Thomas Cashman was arrested on suspicion of murder in September last year.
A heads up, there's some mild swearing in the video.
Olivia's mother feeling ecstatic
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, at Manchester Crown Court
On leaving the court building, Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel tells me she's feeling "ecstatic".
Cashman not worthy of walking Merseyside streets - officer
Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Mark Baker of Merseyside Police has issued a statement following Cashman's conviction.
He said: "The result today will never bring Olivia back and I know that this will live with her family for the rest of their lives."
He thanked Olivia's families for the "dignity" they showed throughout the trial and said he understood that reliving the events of that night must have been "unbearable" for all.
Baker also praised the role of the witness who was key in arresting Cashman, saying she had demonstrated "incredible bravery": "Her evidence was powerful and emotional and most importantly she spoke the truth."
Cashman, Baker said, "is not worthy of walking the streets of Merseyside, and neither are those who think they can bring fear, or intimidation, to our communities through the use of firearms".
'Petrified' woman overcame her fear for justice for Olivia
Lynette Horsburgh and Ian Shoesmith
A woman who Thomas Cashman turned to after the botched "execution" which led to Olivia's death was key to his conviction.
The witness, who had a fling with the drug dealer, said Cashman had gone to her home and changed his clothing on the night of the girl's murder.
She also told the jury she heard him say he had "done Joey".
The witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, went to police two days after the fatal shooting.
She told detectives that while she was "petrified" of Cashman, "this is a nine-year-old child, I want her family to get justice".
Read more here.
Man to be sentenced for assisting Cashman after shooting
A man has previously admitted assisting an offender following the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, it can now be reported.
Paul Russell, 41, admitted driving Thomas Cashman away from a house which he fled to after the fatal shooting in Dovecot, Liverpool, and disposed of his clothes.
Russell, of Snowberry Road, Liverpool, admitted the offence at a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court last October, but the media was prevented from reporting his plea until the conclusion of Cashman's trial.
He will be sentenced with Cashman on Monday.
CCTV, a tracksuit, and a fling: The evidence used in court
Let's recap what evidence was used to convict Thomas Cashman:
Cashman's sister ushered out of court after shouting
Thomas Cashman's family, including his sister, left the courtroom shouting, swearing and protesting his innocence following his conviction.
She claimed others were responsible for Olivia's murder, not her brother, as she was ushered out of the building by police officers and court security.
A sense of history repeating itself
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, at Manchester Crown Court
Olivia's murder made national headlines.
A child gunned down inside her own home, where she should have been safest.
The case is considered a real low.
But it's not a new low for Liverpool. Eerily, exactly 15 years before to the very day, 11-year-old Rhys Jones was fatally shot by a stray bullet.
Olivia's murder carried the sense of history repeating itself. Maybe that's why it provoked such a strong reaction within the local community.
Detectives say that information flowed into their incident room in a volume they haven't experienced before.
And even some of those who might have been expected to put up a wall of silence spoke out. Criminals talked about "a line having been crossed".
But the police also say that community confidence increased after Thomas Cashman was arrested. In the days after the shooting he was still in the area, intimidating people, and causing enough fear to prevent some from co-operating.
Once he was arrested and charged, detectives noticed an upsurge in witnesses prepared to give both statements and footage to the investigation.
'Horrendous… like a movie' - mum describes the shooting
Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s mum previously described the "horrendous" sound of the gun shot which killed her daughter in a video played to the court.
Cheryl Korbel cried as she told officers she “knew she had gone".
"[It was] horrendous. Horrendous... It was like off a movie,” she said.
"The sounds that they make... it was the sound of it going through my wrist as well. It's hard to explain the sound."
She said she did not realise Olivia had been hit at first and only discovered it as she tried to carry her away from the scene.
"She was gasping for breath," she said.
"I was screaming for her to stay with me. There was blood everywhere. I kept saying it was mine... but I knew it was not right.
"So I lifted her top, then that's when I realised she had been shot in the chest.
"I was just screaming, 'Please Liv, stay with me'."
Gasps from Olivia's family as verdict delivered
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, at Manchester Crown Court
There were gasps and sobs from Olivia’s family when the verdict was given in court.
They are all wearing pink in her memory, with Olivia's mum Cheryl clasping a children’s toy.
Meanwhile, Cashman’s family shouted "we'll appeal it" as the jury delivered the guilty verdict.
Cashman to be sentenced next week
After the verdict, Judge Mrs Justice Yip thanked the members of the jury for their diligent work on the case and said Thomas Cashman will be sentenced next week on Monday 3 April.
What happened to Olivia Pratt-Korbel?
Thomas Cashman, 34, has just been found guilty of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool last year. Here’s a reminder of what unfolded:
BreakingCashman guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Welcome to our live coverage of the Olivia Pratt-Korbel trial. Thomas Cashman, 34, has just been found guilty of murdering the nine-year-old at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, last August.
Cashman shot Olivia and injured her mother, Cheryl Korbel, after chasing Joseph Nee, a convicted drug dealer, into their house.
A jury also found Cashman guilty of attempting to murder Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest reaction and developments.