Many heads of state, including President Steinmeier, will be invited to attend King Charles’s coronation on Saturday 6 May - although as a state occasion, the guest list is compiled by the government, not by the Royal Family.

Charles automatically became King the moment Queen Elizabeth II died, but the coronation formalises the monarch's role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of their title and powers.

As the only remaining event of its type in Europe, a worldwide audience of hundreds of millions is expected to watch the broadcast of Charles III’s coronation, and the streets of London will be lined with well-wishers.

Some 2,000 guests will be invited to the service at London’s Westminster Abbey, which will show off the pomp and pageantry Britain is famous for.

Alongside the ceremonial formalities, the long weekend of celebrations will include a concert and a laser light show at Windsor Castle, with street parties held across the UK.