Many heads of state, including President Steinmeier, will be invited to attend King Charles’s coronation on Saturday 6 May - although as a state occasion, the guest list is compiled by the government, not by the Royal Family.
Charles automatically became King the moment Queen Elizabeth II died, but the coronation formalises the monarch's role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of their title and powers.
As the only remaining event of its type in Europe, a worldwide audience of hundreds of millions is expected to watch the broadcast of Charles III’s coronation, and the streets of London will be lined with well-wishers.
Some 2,000 guests will be invited to the service at London’s Westminster Abbey, which will show off the pomp and pageantry Britain is famous for.
Alongside the ceremonial formalities, the long weekend of celebrations will include a concert and a laser light show at Windsor Castle, with street parties held across the UK.
The King’s first state visit - why Germany?
King Charles’s visit to Germany marks the first state visit of his reign.
As head of state, the King's official visits are decided on government advice. The choice of Germany - and originally, France - as the first overseas destinations visited by the monarch will be seen as prioritising stronger relations with European neighbours.
Announcing the state visit earlier this month, Buckingham Palace said it would "celebrate Britain's relationship" with Germany, “marking our shared histories, culture and values".
As well as addressing what a palace spokesperson called the "sacrifices and challenges of our shared past", the trip will focus on modern challenges, such as climate change and the war in Ukraine.
King Charles will also become the first British sovereign to address the Bundestag, the German parliament, in Berlin.
The last UK state visit to Germany was carried out in 2015 by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
As Prince of Wales, Charles paid 28 official visits to Germany.
'It's about friendship between our two countries'
Jenny Hill
BBC News, Berlin
People here have been queuing to see the King since early this morning.
Among those wrapped up against the chilly spring air was a woman who was dressed as though she were off to the races.
She’d dressed smartly just in case she got to meet him, she told us. Her royal blue fascinator bobbed as she bent down to show us the gift she’d brought for him; a small pot of flowers from her home town.
King Charles has apparently expressed the desire to meet the people of Berlin and hundreds of them have waited patiently to pass through a security check here.
One man spoke perhaps for many when he told us that he felt he had to be here to see the new King.
It’s about friendship between the two countries, he added.
What will the King be doing in Germany?
King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive in the German capital Berlin today - but what are the plans for their first state visit?
On the first day of their two-day trip, they have engagements in Berlin and Brandenburg.
The royal couple will receive a ceremonial welcome and state banquet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender. The King will also address the Bundestag, the German Federal Parliament.
Tomorrow, they travel to the northern city of Hamburg.
Some of the King's main engagements during the state visit include:
Meeting Ukrainian refugees who have recently arrived in Germany
Meeting members of the British and German militaries who are currently operating as a joint unit, to see a demonstration of their bridge-building amphibious vehicles in Brandenburg
A visit to the St Nikolai Memorial, the remains of a church in Hamburg which was destroyed when the Allies bombed the city during World War Two
Learning more about the port of Hamburg’s adoption of green technologies
Guten tag!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of King Charles’s visit to Germany - his first trip abroad since becoming the new monarch.
The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, were due to be welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron at a red carpet reception in the Elysée Palace but that part of their trip was cancelled last week after unrest in several French cities.
Today he’ll be given a ceremonial welcome at the Brandenburg Gate before a state banquet at the German president's Bellevue Palace.
We'll be bringing you the latest developments, so stay with us.
Meeting Ukrainian refugees who have recently arrived in Germany
Meeting members of the British and German militaries who are currently operating as a joint unit, to see a demonstration of their bridge-building amphibious vehicles in Brandenburg
A visit to the St Nikolai Memorial, the remains of a church in Hamburg which was destroyed when the Allies bombed the city during World War Two
Learning more about the port of Hamburg’s adoption of green technologies
