The Metropolitan Police - Britain's biggest police force - is "institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic", according to a damning report by Baroness Louise Casey that has been published overnight. Her year-long review condemns systemic failures, says a "boys' club" culture is rife in the force and concludes that the Met could be dismantled if it does not reform. Join us here as we take in live reaction and analysis throughout the day.
Live Reporting
Edited by James FitzGerald
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Welcome to our live coverage
The Metropolitan Police - Britain's biggest police force - is "institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic", according to a damning report by Baroness Louise Casey that has been published overnight. Her year-long review condemns systemic failures, says a "boys' club" culture is rife in the force and concludes that the Met could be dismantled if it does not reform. Join us here as we take in live reaction and analysis throughout the day.