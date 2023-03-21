Stock image of a male police officer
Predators allowed to thrive in Met police - damning report

    The Metropolitan Police - Britain's biggest police force - is "institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic", according to a damning report by Baroness Louise Casey that has been published overnight. Her year-long review condemns systemic failures, says a "boys' club" culture is rife in the force and concludes that the Met could be dismantled if it does not reform. Join us here as we take in live reaction and analysis throughout the day.

