Teachers, doctors and Tube staff walk out in biggest strikes

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Childcare options

Many parents will be taking time off work or relying on relatives or friends to look after their children today. If you need to take leave to look after your children, you can take time off work for emergency childcare but you will need to check with your employer if you will be paid. You might also be able to take annual leave or unpaid parental leave.

Breakfast and after-school clubs

If your child attends a breakfast or after-school club on school premises, head teachers will make the decision on whether there is enough staff to run it safely.

Free school meals

If your child is eligible for benefits-related free school meals your child should still receive a meal or an alternative like a packed lunch.