Teachers, doctors and Tube staff walk out in biggest strikes

Many parents will be taking time off work or relying on relatives or friends to look after their children today. If you need to take leave to look after your children, you can take time off work for emergency childcare but you will need to check with your employer if you will be paid. You might also be able to take annual leave or unpaid parental leave.
Breakfast and after-school clubs
If your child attends a breakfast or after-school club on school premises, head teachers will make the decision on whether there is enough staff to run it safely.
Free school meals
If your child is eligible for benefits-related free school meals your child should still receive a meal or an alternative like a packed lunch.
Why are teachers striking?
It’s about pay.
Teachers' salaries fell by an average of 11% in real terms between 2010 and 2022, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Unions claim teacher pay has fallen by as much as 23% in that time.
In England, most teachers had a 5% rise last year.
Unions argue these are pay cuts because of inflation, but the government says it has already agreed to an extra £2bn in school funding in England.
In Wales, strike action has been called off this week while the NEU consults with members on a recent offer.
In Scotland, strikes have also been suspended after the Educational Institute of Scotland and the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association accepted a new pay deal. The NASUWT is still consulting its members.
Welcome to our live coverage
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Strikes, strikes, strikes. It feels like everywhere you look this morning, there’s industrial action happening.
Teachers, civil servants and London Underground staff are all walking out today, and it’s also the final day of the junior doctors’ strike which began on Monday.
Our colleagues in BBC local radio are also striking for 24 hours from 11:00 GMT over proposed cuts affecting stations across the UK.
I’ll be hosting this morning’s coverage along with Alice Evans and Beth Timmins - we’ll be bringing you updates from around the country as well as all the latest reaction.
And don’t forget, it’s also budget day. My colleague Andrew Humphrey is hosting our coverage of that, stay across it here
