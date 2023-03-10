Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

A bit more on those tensions our political editor Chris just mentioned.

Back during last summer's edition of the Conservative Party leadership contest Liz Truss declined to say whether Emmanuel Macron was a friend or foe of Britain, saying the "jury was still out".

Truss went on to win the leadership race and the pair ended up meeting in Prague in October at a summit of world leaders.

There, she described Macron as a “friend”, while he spoke of building a "common strategy" on Russia's war in Ukraine.

They released a joint statement promising an "ambitious" package of measures aimed at "ending" small boat crossings on the Channel.

The two leaders also announced plans to hold a UK-France summit in 2023 in France and that’s where we are today with Rishi Sunak in place of Truss after she quit in the autumn.