Truss went on to win the leadership race and the pair ended
up meeting in Prague in October at a summit of world leaders.
There, she described Macron as a “friend”, while he spoke of building a "common strategy" on Russia's war in Ukraine.
They released a joint statement promising an
"ambitious" package of measures aimed at "ending" small
boat crossings on the Channel.
The two leaders also announced plans to hold a UK-France summit
in 2023 in France and that’s where we are today with Rishi Sunak in place of
Truss after she quit in the autumn.
Analysis
No one sliver bullet in resolving small boats issue - Sunak
Chris Mason
Political editor, travelling with the prime minister
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Downing Street feels it has reset
relations with Paris; after Liz Truss publicly questioned last summer whether
President Macron was a friend or foe.
There is also the new Brexit deal for
Northern Ireland with the European Union.
But, there will not be an agreement
with France to return migrants who attempt a Channel crossing.
Instead
there is a focus on trying to cut the number setting off in small boats.
However, the prime minister repeatedly acknowledged to us on the way here that there was “no one silver
bullet” for resolving the issue: an issue, remember, he has promised to
resolve.
France to get more money from UK to police beaches
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Earlier today, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed more money would be given to France to fund extra police patrols to stop people getting on small boats across the Channel.
Speaking from Paris, Cleverly told BBC Breakfast: "It will cost money, it has cost money and of
course we will be negotiating how we fund that joint work."
When pressed on how much the UK would be offering the
French, he said: "I'm not going to speculate as to the outcomes of the
negotiation but we have been spending money doing this, it's right and proper
that we do and of course we will be spending money in the future."
Strong relationship with France is good for UK - Sunak
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
The prime minister has said France has “always been a friend
of the UK” and a strong relationship with the French was a good thing for the country.
Speaking ahead of the Paris summit, Sunak said: “I can’t figure out the past, all I can do is look forward
and my view is having a strong collaborative relationship with the French with
President Macron is a good thing for the country.”
He went on to say: “It's been great actually getting to know
Emmanuel over the last couple of months since I've had had the job. And I think
there's a desire … on his part and my part, and just more generally, to
strengthen the relationship, because there's an enormous amount of potential in
it.
Quote Message: I talked the other day about this being a new chapter in the relationship. from Rishi Sunak
I talked the other day about this being a new chapter in the relationship.
Welcome to our coverage
Good afternoon and welcome along to our coverage of Rishi
Sunak’s visit to Paris.
The prime minister has already met French President
Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace and they've both been taking part in a discussion with French and British companies.
We’ll be here in London bringing you the latest on what gets said at a press conference expected at about 14:00 GMT (15:00 local time), as well as gathering analysis from our correspondents and bringing you the latest updates.
Live Reporting
Edited by James FitzGerald and Jeremy Gahagan
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Analysis ReutersCopyright: Reuters PA MediaCopyright: PA Media ReutersCopyright: Reuters
A look back at tensions when Truss was PM
A bit more on those tensions our political editor Chris just mentioned.
Back during last summer's edition of the Conservative Party leadership contest Liz Truss declined to say whether Emmanuel Macron was a friend or foe of Britain, saying the "jury was still out".
Truss went on to win the leadership race and the pair ended up meeting in Prague in October at a summit of world leaders.
There, she described Macron as a “friend”, while he spoke of building a "common strategy" on Russia's war in Ukraine.
They released a joint statement promising an "ambitious" package of measures aimed at "ending" small boat crossings on the Channel.
The two leaders also announced plans to hold a UK-France summit in 2023 in France and that’s where we are today with Rishi Sunak in place of Truss after she quit in the autumn.
No one sliver bullet in resolving small boats issue - Sunak
Chris Mason
Political editor, travelling with the prime minister
Downing Street feels it has reset relations with Paris; after Liz Truss publicly questioned last summer whether President Macron was a friend or foe.
There is also the new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland with the European Union.
But, there will not be an agreement with France to return migrants who attempt a Channel crossing.
Instead there is a focus on trying to cut the number setting off in small boats.
However, the prime minister repeatedly acknowledged to us on the way here that there was “no one silver bullet” for resolving the issue: an issue, remember, he has promised to resolve.
France to get more money from UK to police beaches
Earlier today, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed more money would be given to France to fund extra police patrols to stop people getting on small boats across the Channel.
Speaking from Paris, Cleverly told BBC Breakfast: "It will cost money, it has cost money and of course we will be negotiating how we fund that joint work."
When pressed on how much the UK would be offering the French, he said: "I'm not going to speculate as to the outcomes of the negotiation but we have been spending money doing this, it's right and proper that we do and of course we will be spending money in the future."
Strong relationship with France is good for UK - Sunak
The prime minister has said France has “always been a friend of the UK” and a strong relationship with the French was a good thing for the country.
Speaking ahead of the Paris summit, Sunak said: “I can’t figure out the past, all I can do is look forward and my view is having a strong collaborative relationship with the French with President Macron is a good thing for the country.”
He went on to say: “It's been great actually getting to know Emmanuel over the last couple of months since I've had had the job. And I think there's a desire … on his part and my part, and just more generally, to strengthen the relationship, because there's an enormous amount of potential in it.
Welcome to our coverage
Good afternoon and welcome along to our coverage of Rishi Sunak’s visit to Paris.
The prime minister has already met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace and they've both been taking part in a discussion with French and British companies.
We’ll be here in London bringing you the latest on what gets said at a press conference expected at about 14:00 GMT (15:00 local time), as well as gathering analysis from our correspondents and bringing you the latest updates.
Stay with us as we bring you more.