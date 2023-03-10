French President Emmanuel Macron (C) greets British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris
Sunak hails new era in relations at Macron summit

Edited by James FitzGerald and Jeremy Gahagan

All times stated are UK

  1. A look back at tensions when Truss was PM

    Truss and Macron
    Copyright: Getty Images

    A bit more on those tensions our political editor Chris just mentioned.

    Back during last summer's edition of the Conservative Party leadership contest Liz Truss declined to say whether Emmanuel Macron was a friend or foe of Britain, saying the "jury was still out".

    Truss went on to win the leadership race and the pair ended up meeting in Prague in October at a summit of world leaders.

    There, she described Macron as a “friend”, while he spoke of building a "common strategy" on Russia's war in Ukraine.

    They released a joint statement promising an "ambitious" package of measures aimed at "ending" small boat crossings on the Channel.

    The two leaders also announced plans to hold a UK-France summit in 2023 in France and that’s where we are today with Rishi Sunak in place of Truss after she quit in the autumn.

  2. Analysis

    No one sliver bullet in resolving small boats issue - Sunak

    Chris Mason

    Political editor, travelling with the prime minister

    Rishi Sunak speaks to reporters on the Eurostar to Paris
    Copyright: Reuters

    Downing Street feels it has reset relations with Paris; after Liz Truss publicly questioned last summer whether President Macron was a friend or foe.

    There is also the new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland with the European Union.

    But, there will not be an agreement with France to return migrants who attempt a Channel crossing.

    Instead there is a focus on trying to cut the number setting off in small boats.

    However, the prime minister repeatedly acknowledged to us on the way here that there was “no one silver bullet” for resolving the issue: an issue, remember, he has promised to resolve.

  3. France to get more money from UK to police beaches

    Small boat pieces at Calais
    Copyright: PA Media

    Earlier today, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed more money would be given to France to fund extra police patrols to stop people getting on small boats across the Channel.

    Speaking from Paris, Cleverly told BBC Breakfast: "It will cost money, it has cost money and of course we will be negotiating how we fund that joint work."

    When pressed on how much the UK would be offering the French, he said: "I'm not going to speculate as to the outcomes of the negotiation but we have been spending money doing this, it's right and proper that we do and of course we will be spending money in the future."

  4. Strong relationship with France is good for UK - Sunak

    Sunak and Macron in Paris
    Copyright: Reuters

    The prime minister has said France has “always been a friend of the UK” and a strong relationship with the French was a good thing for the country.

    Speaking ahead of the Paris summit, Sunak said: “I can’t figure out the past, all I can do is look forward and my view is having a strong collaborative relationship with the French with President Macron is a good thing for the country.”

    He went on to say: “It's been great actually getting to know Emmanuel over the last couple of months since I've had had the job. And I think there's a desire … on his part and my part, and just more generally, to strengthen the relationship, because there's an enormous amount of potential in it.

    Quote Message: I talked the other day about this being a new chapter in the relationship. from Rishi Sunak
    Rishi Sunak

