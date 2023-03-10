Kelvin Charles spoke to the BBC during the early hours of Friday morning and said he and his partner had
been stuck on the M62 near Saddleworth for more than an hour and that, as of 02:00 GMT, there
were "no signs as to when we're going to get off".
“The hard shoulder’s just been cleared
by a snow plough but… with the wind it’s getting quite bad again,” he said.
He also described some motorists becoming impatient and
attempting to drive through the snow on the lanes that had been closed.
Live Reporting
Christy Cooney and Rob Corp
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter Kelvin Charles/@iwiizkiidCopyright: Kelvin Charles/@iwiizkiid View more on twitterView more on twitter
Problems further south as well
In the last hour, Leicestershire Police has tweeted to say the A46 at Groby near Leicester to the A50 at Markfield is closed due to the weather.
The force says motorists should consider alternative routes if possible "for the foreseeable future".
This is outside the area covered by today's amber weather warning, but is in a wide swathe of the Midlands and Wales which is subject to a yellow Met Office alert.
'No sign of when we're getting off'
Kelvin Charles spoke to the BBC during the early hours of Friday morning and said he and his partner had been stuck on the M62 near Saddleworth for more than an hour and that, as of 02:00 GMT, there were "no signs as to when we're going to get off".
“The hard shoulder’s just been cleared by a snow plough but… with the wind it’s getting quite bad again,” he said.
He also described some motorists becoming impatient and attempting to drive through the snow on the lanes that had been closed.
In the last few minutes National Highways has tweeted that it has reopened one lane of the eastbound M62 but warns of continuing delays of about an hour.
Snow causes long delays on M62 motorway
Here's what we've been hearing overnight. Heavy snow has caused long delays on the M62 trans-Pennine motorway which runs from Liverpool in the west to Hull in the east.
Drivers reported stationary traffic on the eastbound carriageway between Rochdale in Greater Manchester and Huddersfield in West Yorkshire.
National Highways said two lanes had been closed between junctions 20 and 22, causing around six miles of tailbacks.
Dozens of Twitter users described spending hours stuck in standstill traffic early on Friday morning.
Some of the affected motorists said strong winds was causing the snow to drift back onto lanes just cleared by National Highways' snow ploughs.
Good morning - here's the latest on the Arctic blast sweeping across the UK
It's 05:00 GMT and we're starting our live coverage now of the wintery weather which has many parts of the UK firmly in its grip at the moment.
Right now parts of Wales and northern England are subject to an amber severe weather warning from the Met Office for snow and ice.
We've been getting reports via social media overnight of problems affecting the M62 - the motorway which crosses the Pennines between Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire.
This area is right in the middle of one of the warning areas in England - which stretches from the north Midlands to the North East.
We'll try and keep you up-to-date on the latest as we get it.