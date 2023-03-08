PA Media Copyright: PA Media Commuters brave the cold during snow fall at Hitchin train station in Hertfordshire this morning Image caption: Commuters brave the cold during snow fall at Hitchin train station in Hertfordshire this morning

Several train operators have reported delayed services this morning, with more disruption likely this evening and for the rest of the week as the cold spell lingers.

Southeastern says there is "multiple disruption" across its network this morning.

Southern said commuters could expect "some changes to services" throughout the day, and said people should check their route before travelling with National Rail.

Network Rail Kent & Sussex said in an update at 08:00: "Snow that fell overnight is impacting a few services this morning. Please check before you travel. More snow is forecast this afternoon with disruption to services expected from 17:00."

Train companies have also urged people to allow plenty of extra time to complete their journey today, including Thameslink who said this morning: "You should also consider alternative routes to reach your destination, or travel later if possible."

Despite Scotland bearing the brunt of the snow today, Scot Rail has not reported significant disruption yet. Similarly, the weather has not affected trains in Northern Ireland.

In Wales, a number of services have been cancelled but this is largely due to more trains than usual needing repairs at the same time.