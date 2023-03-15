Jeremy Hunt
  1. Welcome to our coverage

    Jeremy Hunt
    Copyright: PA Media

    Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the 2023 Spring Budget.

    Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will be setting out the government’s tax and spending plans in the Commons at about 12:30 GMT, just after Prime Minister’s Questions.

    His budget is expected to be aimed at halving inflation and boosting economic growth.

    It is thought that free childcare for working parents in England will be expanded to cover one and two-year-olds.

    The Budget will be accompanied by a forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which is the government’s spending watchdog.

    Stay with us as we bring you what he says, as well as analysis on what it means for all of us.

